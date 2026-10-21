CHIPS AHOY!® Brand Launches Two New Minis Drizzled Cookies In Caramel And Fudge

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHIPS AHOY!® - one of America's most loved cookie brands - is launching CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Caramel Drizzled and CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Fudge Drizzled, two new varieties of its fan-favorite mini cookies available now at limited retailers in 6 oz Resealable pouches and 2.5 oz Tear Bags.

Both CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled varieties feature bite-size fudgy chocolate chip cookies baked with a delectable amount of crunch, then topped with a delicious drizzle of rich caramel or velvety fudge.









The Sweet Treat for Every Downtime Moment

CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled are built for the moments when you need a little something sweet - sneaking a treat on your lunch break, munching on a road trip, or winding down after a long day. The mini format delivers just the right amount of indulgence in a bite-sized cookie.

Each CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled cookie takes the chocolate-and-crunch combo fans trust and love, and hits it with a drizzle that is the best of both worlds:



CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Fudge Drizzled - Bite-size fudgy chocolate chip cookies crowned with a rich fudge drizzle for a double experience. For fans who are all about chocolatey goodness. CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Caramel Drizzled - Bite-size fudgy chocolate chip cookies topped with a sweet caramel drizzle. Sweet meets delicious.



Built for Life on the Go

Whether it's an afternoon treat, a road trip co-pilot, or a shareable snack that makes you the snack hero of the room - CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled are ready for wherever life takes you.



6 oz Resealable pouches - designed to keep your cookies fresh no matter where you enjoy them 2.5 oz Tear Bags - Sold at convenience stores, great for long car rides, lunch breaks, or when you need to sneak a sweet treat for yourself



"CHIPS AHOY!® is the chocolate chip cookie you grew up reaching for - that chocolate-and-crunch combo that just feels like home," said Mili Laddha, Senior Director, CHIPS AHOY!® brand. "With Minis Drizzled, we've taken everything fans love about that classic cookie and made it smaller, more indulgent, and perfect for any moment. It's the same brand you've always trusted, now reimagined as a bite-size treat with just the right drizzle of indulgence - a sweet treat you can reach for whenever and wherever you need it.

Key Facts: CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled



Product: CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Fudge Drizzled and CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Caramel Drizzled Cookies

Flavors: Fudge Drizzled, Caramel Drizzled

Cookie base: Bite-size fudgy chocolate chip cookies baked with just the right amount of crunch

Sizes: 6 oz (resealable), 2.5 oz Tear Bags

Availability: Now at limited retailers; 2.5 oz Tear Bags available at convenience stores

Dietary: Kosher Certified

Brand: CHIPS AHOY!®, a Mondelēz International brand Parent company: Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I buy CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Drizzled? CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled are available now at limited retailers. The 2.5 oz Tear Bags are also sold at convenience stores.

What flavors do CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Drizzled come in? CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled are available in two flavors: Caramel Drizzled and Fudge Drizzled.

What sizes do CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Drizzled come in? CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Drizzled come in 6 oz resealable pouch and 2.5 oz Tear Bags.

Are CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Drizzled Kosher? Yes. Both CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Caramel Drizzled and CHIPS AHOY!® Minis Fudge Drizzled are certified Kosher dairy.

What is the base cookie in CHIPS AHOY! ® Minis Drizzled? Both varieties are made with bite-size fudgy chocolate chip cookies baked with just the right amount of crunch, then topped with a caramel or fudge drizzle.

Get Your Drizzle On

Follow CHIPS AHOY!® on Instagram @CHIPSAHOY, TikTok @TheOfficialChipsAhoy or on Facebook @ChipsAhoy. Both varieties are Kosher Certified.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.