Korra Launches Deal Analysis To Evaluate And Price Non-Catastrophe ILS And Reinsurance Transactions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New application brings together stochastic loss and deal modeling with investor reporting in a single, integrated workflow, helping teams make more informed, faster decisions

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korra, the open SaaS platform powering property and casualty (P&C) reinsurance and insurance-linked securities (ILS) transactions, today announced the launch of Korra Deal Analysis, an application that helps market participants analyze the quantitative and qualitative aspects of casualty, non-catastrophe property, and specialty reinsurance and ILS opportunities.

Deal Analysis enables ceding (re)insurers, MGAs, fronting carriers, and the reinsurance brokers who represent them to structure, price, and publish formal risk and investment reports for their marketing. On the capital side, ILS investors and collateralized reinsurers can use the same analytical framework to evaluate reinsurance submissions on economic terms like IRR and MOIC instead of accounting metrics like combined ratio. They can assess risk reliably by using transparent, back-tested stochastic models that answer important questions about the probability of downside scenarios.

“Structuring and evaluating an ILS transaction requires understanding not only what losses may look like, but how they develop over time, flow through the deal structure, and affect each party's economics,” said Kyle Safran, Head of Data Science at Korra.“Deal Analysis brings those pieces together - loss modeling, reinsurance structure, collateral requirements, capital structure, and investor returns - in a transparent modeling environment where reinsurance brokers and capital providers can test assumptions, compare alternative structures, and understand the distribution of potential outcomes. This gives teams an iterative and explainable way to price risk, structure transactions, and assess deal viability.”

Deal Analysis uses AI to extract key information and historical loss triangle data from reinsurance submissions, helping teams quickly review and structure the historical experience needed for analysis. Historical performance can be viewed in insightful ways using a proprietary graphics library, and users can access Korra's deep database of industry performance to compare and blend data.

From there, teams can use that historical data to model prospective losses using a variety of methods, from traditional actuarial techniques to Korra's modern, hierarchical Bayesian models that provide full probability distributions of future loss ratios. Korra's Bayesian loss models are based on published, peer-reviewed methodologies, and are designed to work with the thin historical data often provided by MGAs by incorporating priors informed by industry data.

After modeling losses, users can test alternative transaction structures and model investors' MOIC, and IRR. Analysis and forecasted results can then be packaged into investor-ready reports, giving teams a consistent way to communicate the assumptions, economics and potential outcomes of a transaction.

“As alternative capital takes a larger share of reinsurance, brokers and investors need better tools to evaluate risk and transaction economics,” said Meredith Barnes-Cook, Senior Principal at Datos Insights.“Platforms that bring actuarial modeling, deal structuring, and investor reporting into one environment make these transactions easier to assess, compare, and explain.”

After a deal goes live, the data and insights generated during the initial evaluation are carried forward in the Korra platform and made available as claims develop, supporting ongoing deal and portfolio performance monitoring and continuous revaluation of the transaction, as well as better-informed renewal decisions.

“Risk originators and capital providers are ultimately looking at the same underlying risk from different perspectives, yet much of the analysis still happens through disconnected spreadsheets, static reports and manual workflows,” said Umair Rasool, General Manager of Korra.“Deal Analysis gives both sides a more transparent and repeatable way to model risk, evaluate transaction economics and align on deal terms. By bringing those workflows together on the Korra platform, we're creating a stronger analytical foundation for connecting risk with capital.”

About Korra

Korra is an open SaaS platform providing (re)insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), reinsurance brokers, and institutional investors with an end-to-end suite of applications and AI-driven workflows to evaluate, price, report on, and manage reinsurance and insurance-linked securities (ILS) transactions. Korra's integrated data and analytics capabilities, built by the team that pioneered the casualty ILS market, make risk transfer and post-transaction processes more standardized, efficient, and intelligent. With a mission to bring greater transparency to property and casualty (P&C) insurance risk, Korra helps risk originators streamline access to broader and more diverse sources of capital while providing collateralized and traditional reinsurers and institutional investors with a way to realize attractive returns reliably and at scale. For more information on Korra, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Rob Savitsky

...

To learn more about Korra Deal Analysis and watch a product demo video, visit