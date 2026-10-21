Xulon Press Announces A Helpful Christian Reference For Parents In God's Guide To Parents: Closing Gateways That Lead To Portals From Author Lorraine Elvira Aiken.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Isaiah 61-inspired anointing, in order to“pour the healing oil, Jesus,” provides parents with the needed tools to ensure that their children will be released from the deception of Satan.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of God's Guide to Parents: Closing Gateways That Lead to Portals by Lorraine Elvira Aiken, available in paperback $37.99, 9798868535062; hardcover $55.49, 9798868535079; eBook $9.99, 9798868535086.







God's Guide to Parents: Closing Gateways That Lead to Portals

Many years after the UFO encounter that transpired when Lorraine Elvira Aiken was a thirteen-year-old child, as an adult in her fifties, God took her back in a retrospective view, reminding her of what transpired as she stood, viewing the UFO. Then God provided her with a divine revelation, exposing Satan's hidden strategy, a strategy that Satan is launching to destroy the lives of innocent, impressionable children. Within the pages of this God-ordained book, you will be provided with the revelation: the ways we are inadvertently providing Satan with the“Legal Authority” to gain access within our homes; documented stories providing proof of the dire consequences that transpire; how to close portals of entry; how to make the“spell” null and void, taking back what Satan attempted to steal. You will be provided with the tools to provide your children with an environment that is conducive to well-being, body, mind, soul, spirit, and strength. Propelling your children into the destiny God planned for them.

“Walking in obedience to the divine assignment that God placed upon my life is the motivating factor for writing God's Guide to Parents: Closing Gateways That Lead to Portals,” Aiken said.“Just as God responded to my question after the vision that transpired with Jesus appearing at my bedside, placing His hands within my hands, God replied, 'It will come together just like the pieces of a puzzle being put into position. Then you will know the reason why I sent Jesus to your bedside in order to hold your hands.' God's divine plan is unfolding just as He foretold. One piece of the puzzle is to 'pour the healing oil, Jesus,' as depicted in Isaiah 61, releasing the children from the 'war that Satan launched against innocent children' via pretense entertainment-Satan taking something that is evil and demonic in nature and redefining it as good in order to destroy the lives of innocent, impressionable children. Our hearts must break for the things that are breaking the heart of God.”

Lorraine Elvira Aiken is a mother and grandmother who God has placed a special love within for children. Lorraine desires to see children reach their full potential in the destiny that God orchestrated for them, even before they were in their mother's wombs. Throughout her journey of carrying out what God placed upon her life, God supplied confirmation after confirmation to share the stories, some of which are very heartbreaking, that transpired as a result of providing Satan with the“legal authority” to enter, and the consequences that will follow if parents inadvertently allow toxic, Satanic so-called entertainment access to their children's lives. God is extending a lifeline to parents for their children's safety.

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Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. God's Guide to Parents: Closing Gateways That Lead to Portals is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

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Lorraine Elvira Aiken

Email: heavenscommunicationcreations [at] yahoo.com

213-448-8484