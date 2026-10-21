Xulon Press Announces An Inspiring Faith-Based Sport Memoir In One Ball, One Wall, One Way: How Handball Mended Broken Students And Helped Lost Students Find Their Way From Author Paul Dennis.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An inspiring story of how one ball, one wall, and one coach changed and inspired the lives of many students sent to a school by those who had given up on them.

Elk Grove, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of One Ball, One Wall, One Way: How handball mended broken students and helped lost students find their way by Paul Dennis, available in paperback $16.49, 9798868535130; eBook $5.99,9798868535147.







One Ball, One Wall, One Way: How handball mended broken students and helped lost students find their way

The love of one wall handball creates a learning environment for a coach and his students that cannot be duplicated in a classroom. They learn the lessons of life the game teaches. It takes a certain mindset to overcome the adversity in their lives. Together, that multiplies the pleasure and divides the pain. They become a community. The perfect game becomes the perfect match.

“Yolo High Handball became a community, and just like every community, there are a lot of stories. In every story there are life lessons that can better us. The trick is not to become bitter and stay oh so positive,” Dennis said.

Paul Dennis worked in the health club business for seventeen years. He worked at Sacramento Handball and Racquetball Club, Sacramento Court Club, Rio Del Oro Tennis Club, and Natomas Racquet Club. In 1994, he received a commendation from the governor. His work in the health club business included working with youth competitive tennis players, helping to run handball tournaments, running a late night basketball program for teenagers, volunteering at area elementary schools to help with their physical education program. He has a bachelors in physical education and teaching credential. He loves riding his Lectric eBike, especially with two knee replacements. He enjoys lifting weights, golfing, playing handball, and watching basketball. Most of all, he loves spending time with family and friends.

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Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. One Ball, One Wall, One Way: How handball mended broken students and helped lost students find their way is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Paul Dennis

Email: pauldennis7288 [at] comcast.net

916-505-4280