Owl Cyber Defense® Launches XD Chat To Enable Secure Text Chat Collaboration Across Classified And Unclassified Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution supports real-time, cross-domain exchange of critical information among defense and intelligence users on leading text chat platforms they already use.

Columbia, MD, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense®, a global market leader in hardware-enforced cross domain and data diode network security solutions, today announced the launch of XD ChatTM, a secure text chat solution that enables personnel on classified and unclassified networks to collaborate across security domains with the leading chat systems they already use.

Warfighters and analysts working across classified and unclassified networks need to chat in real time to share critical mission intelligence, tasking and status updates. As AI-enabled operations accelerate the pace of decisions, the cost of delayed information only grows. Until now, fielding secure, adaptable cross-domain chat has proven difficult, often forcing mission teams to stand up additional systems or work around mismatched chat platforms. For deployed teams operating in the field, limited bandwidth can compound these challenges. When deployed alongside an organization's existing chat servers and Owl's certified V2CDSTM cross-domain voice, video and data solution, XD Chat bridges chat platforms and passes only validated, authorized messages across the network boundary. Users can securely chat across domains through the chat applications they already use, without replacing their existing chat infrastructure.

"Whether at the Edge or the Enterprise, chat has become a core, expected capability that underpins mission workflows. Importantly, in bandwidth-constrained environments it may be the only communication available." said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense.“XD Chat lets users keep the chat platforms their teams already know and utilize them across security domains, even where bandwidth is scarce. At the enterprise, XD Chat continues to expand customers' capabilities in cross domain collaboration."

What sets XD Chat apart

Keep your current tech. XD Chat deploys as a proxy alongside XMPP-compatible platforms like Cisco Jabber and Openfire, so agencies keep their existing chat servers.

Chat across mixed platforms, enforced at the boundary. XD Chat supports homogeneous and heterogeneous text chat with classification labels, across a single or multiple domains. At the boundary, only validated and authorized messages get through.

Built for constrained networks. XD Chat is optimized for low-bandwidth links, supporting deployed teams operating in the field. It integrates with Owl's U.S. Government-certified V2CDS, which can deploy on rugged systems with low size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements, so teams stay connected wherever the mission takes them.

Available now, XD Chat is built on an extensible architecture, and in the coming months will expand to support additional chat platforms and protocols. Learn more about XD Chat at: owlcyberdefense.com/xd-chat/.

About Owl Cyber Defense

Owl Cyber Defense®, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, leads the industry in data diode and cross-domain network cybersecurity solutions for faster, safer and smarter decision making. We create solutions tailored for high-risk sectors including the military, government and critical infrastructure. Our advanced technologies enable secure, near-instantaneous collaboration, bridging network barriers to protect critical missions. With a focus on scalability and interoperability, Owl ensures that organizations can maintain secure, reliable, and compliant communication channels against evolving cyber threats.

Media contact

Carolyn Ford

SVP, Marketing

Owl Cyber Defense

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CONTACT: Carolyn Ford Owl Cyber Defense (410) 290-1411...