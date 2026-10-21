Hertz Kompressoren Brought Its Global Distributor Network Together At International Distributor Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners from across the world came together, guided by“Local Act, Global Impact,” a core principle of Hertz Kompressoren that drives collaboration, strengthens local partnerships, and shapes the next stage of the company's global growth

AYDIN, Türkiye, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hertz Kompressoren brought together its global distributor network for International Distributor Meeting 2026, welcoming partners from 84 countries to connect, exchange insights, and explore new opportunities for growth.

Held October 8–11 in Türkiye, the meeting reflected“Local Act, Global Impact,” a guiding principle that highlights the role of local market expertise in building a stronger global organization.

The program spotlighted Hertz Kompressoren's latest products and technologies, developments in compressed air and gas applications, digital solutions, and the growing role of service and aftermarket capabilities. Partners also shared experiences from their markets, bringing local perspectives into discussions around changing customer needs and new business opportunities.

The meeting took place as Hertz Kompressoren continued to strengthen its international organization. Alongside its established operations in Türkiye, Germany, the United States, and Ukraine, the company had expanded its presence with new operations in the United Kingdom, Poland, Egypt, and Australia. Working hand in hand with its distributors, Hertz Kompressoren continued to bring its global expertise closer to customers, combining local market knowledge with a shared commitment to meeting their evolving needs. This approach remained central to the company's international growth strategy.

With customers in more than 140 countries, Hertz Kompressoren continued to position its distributor network as a central part of its global growth strategy. International Distributor Meeting 2026 brought that strategy to life by connecting global engineering and manufacturing capabilities with the experience and market knowledge of local partners.

“Smarter. Stronger. Together.” complemented the meeting's guiding principle and reflected the direction of the Hertz Kompressoren network: smarter solutions, stronger local presence, and greater global impact together.

About Hertz Kompressoren

Hertz Kompressoren is a global manufacturer of industrial compression technologies serving customers in more than 140 countries. Its portfolio includes rotary screw, oil-free, piston, scroll, turbo, and gas compression technologies, together with compressed air treatment, oxygen and nitrogen generation solutions. Supported by a growing international organization and distributor network, with advanced engineering, innovative technologies, and a strong global network, Hertz Kompressoren delivers reliable, energy-efficient solutions that drive industrial performance worldwide.

Contact Information

Metin Bayrak

Germany Country Director

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