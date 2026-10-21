Skyspecs Introduces Risk Management Module To Transform Wind Fleet Predictive Maintenance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkySpecs, the leading Fleet Performance Operating System purpose-built for renewable energy assets, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Risk Management Module for its SkySpecs-Blade software application. This new capability turns SkySpecs' industry leading wind energy expertise into predictive risk models, enabling fleet owners and operators to transition from reactive maintenance to absolute operational control.

"Wind fleet operators have for too long been forced to manage blade health reactively, relying on engineering reviews and fragmented datasets," said Rich Katz, CEO of SkySpecs. "Our Risk Management Module acts as a powerful catalyst, giving teams the ultimate clarity and command over their assets, enabling them to precisely forecast when, where, and how repair investments will yield their greatest impact."

By synthesizing complex damage data into actionable, forward-looking insights, the Risk Management Module allows engineering and executive teams to forecast damage progression, anticipate intervention needs, and understand overall fleet exposure. Risk-based rules convert these findings directly into automated workflows, prioritizing issues, and directing critical risks to engineering teams before failures occur.

Key capabilities and benefits include:



Predicted Propagation: Models the statistical probability that specific blade damage will increase in severity over explicit timeframes, giving teams a definitive window for planning.

AI-Powered Damage Rules: Implements automated classification and prioritization using predictive propagation and defect patterns directly inside SkySpecs-Blade's damage rules.

Automated Damage Confirmation and Work Order Creation: Instantly confirms qualifying damages and generates work orders based on customer-defined business logic and damage attributes. Blade Engineer Inbox: Surfaces high-priority issues through a streamlined inspection campaign workflow, supported by configurable dashboards for comprehensive visual health tracking.

Traditionally, blade engineers have had to manually pull disparate data and create standalone reports to showcase fleet risk. The Risk Management Module eliminates this administrative friction, effortlessly connecting blade data to information that engineers, managers, and executives can utilize to secure structured, reliable fleet oversight.

Built directly into the core SkySpecs Fleet Performance Operating System, the Risk Management Module seamlessly integrates with existing blade inspection workflows within its software application. While SkySpecs-Blade continues to serve as the structural framework for fleet records, the Risk Management Module introduces a predictive intelligence layer that ensures every level of the organization can confidently master and manage fleet risk.

About SkySpecs

SkySpecs, the leading Fleet Performance Operating System, is trusted by global owners and operators to optimize the performance and longevity of their renewable energy assets. By combining autonomous inspections and data capture, renewable energy focused software, deep structural engineering and repair services, and leading-edge AI-enabled capabilities, SkySpecs helps the renewable energy sector minimize risk, control costs, boost financial outcomes, and confidently navigate the future of sustainable energy. Learn more at skyspecs.com.

Media Contact

SkySpecs Media Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at