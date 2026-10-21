Pypeserver Gives HVAC Contractors One Platform To Manage Pipe, Plumbing, And Now Ductwork From Design To Installation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contractors That Fabricate Both Dry and Wet Can Track Every Piece, From the Design to the Job Site, in One System

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PypeServer, which makes fabrication software for mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) contractors, gives HVAC and mechanical contractors one platform to fabricate and track both piping and ductwork. With PypeServer's recent release of Cloud+ version 3.0, Contractors can send ductwork designs straight into their shop's nesting and cutting software, run Mestek Lockformer spiral duct machines directly, and follow every duct package through fabrication, shipping and installation. With this new release of Cloud+, the same platform PypeServer customers use to track pipe and plumbing fabrication can now be used to track ductwork.

Many HVAC contractors work on two sides of the shop: piping, known in the trade as the "wet side," and sheet metal ductwork, the "dry side." The two have historically run as separate operations with different workflows, software and machine languages. A contractor doing both often tracks similar information in two systems that don't communicate with each other, so they have no single place to see where the work stands across both trades. Detailers hand off a fabrication sheet book to a shop that can't see the design model, so the latest approved revision and what is actually being cut can drift apart. And without one view of the work, field crews call the shop to find out where material is before they can install it.

DILFO Mechanical, which already uses PypeServer on the piping side, is moving its ductwork onto the same platform.

"PypeServer Cloud+ for sheet metal is really groundbreaking for the mechanical trade," said Sampson Salinitri, VDC Manager, DILFO Mechanical. "They provide the same great product of shop visibility and communication between site, shop and office, along with all the metrics for your organization to make informed, data-driven decisions for sheet metal, as they historically have for piping. It is extremely convenient to now have both wet and dry mechanical working off the same platform for better collaboration and efficiency."

"Many HVAC contractors are running two fabrication shops under one roof. Even if they've gone to a digital workflow, the software for the wet side usually differs from the software for the dry side," said David Basiji, CEO of PypeServer. "When both trades are on one platform, a contractor works from one record of the job, from the first cut to final installation, instead of two systems tracking the same work."

The workflow starts in the design software contractors already use. PypeServer extracts MAJ files from Revit, AutoCAD Fabrication MEP and Plant3D and injects its own item codes so fabrication can be tracked in Cloud+, then imports the files into CAMduct as usual for nesting and cutting. Cloud+ manages revision control so the shop always works from the latest approved design. If the contractor runs Mestek Lockformer spiral machinery, CAMduct can be bypassed entirely thanks to PypeServer's direct tool integration, eliminating manual programming, sketch sheets, and data entry. Over time, PypeServer will be introducing more direct integrations with duct fabrication machinery.

Once parts are cut, tracking continues through installation. Because PypeServer injects its item codes into the MAJ file upstream, the labels CAMduct prints carry PypeServer's QR-coded tracking without the need for a new labeling process. Cloud+ follows each duct package through fabrication, staging, shipping and installation, with status updated from the office, the shop or the field in a web browser or the iOS and Android apps. On site, crews scan a label's QR code to see real-time fabrication status, part details and a 3D Assembly Viewer for placement and assembly checks, so they can find out where material is without calling the shop.

The sheet metal workflow is available on the PypeServer Cloud+ platform, with details at pypeserver.com/sheet-metal. PypeServer will demonstrate Cloud+ at the SMACNA Annual Convention, October 25 to 28 in Orlando, FL.

About PypeServer

Founded in 2010, PypeServer makes software that helps mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors connect their fabrication work from the design model to the cutting machine to the job site. Its products include machine-control software for a wide range of automated and manual cutting equipment and the Cloud+ software for project tracking and visibility across the office, shop, and field.

Learn more at pypeserver.com.

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