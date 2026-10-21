Realworld Launches The Marriage Kit, A $20 Playbook For The Paperwork That Starts After The Wedding

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Name change, benefits deadlines, taxes and a money model for two, in one $20 guide couples can buy, be gifted or add to their wedding registry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Realworld, the AI-powered life management platform, has launched their Marriage Kit, a step-by-step guide to the practical side of getting married. It covers what happens after the vows: changing a name, deciding how to handle money together, choosing how to file taxes, updating insurance and beneficiaries, and putting basic estate documents in place. The kit is available for a one-time $20 or included with Realworld Membership.More than two million couples married in the United States in 2023, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. Almost none of them were handed a checklist. A wedding gets months of planning. The marriage admin that follows tends to be discovered one surprise at a time: the health insurance window that closes 30 days after the ceremony under most employer plans, the ten or more accounts a name change touches, the retirement account that still names an ex or a parent as beneficiary, and the tax return the IRS holds up because the name on it no longer matches Social Security records.The Marriage Kit puts all of that in order. It is organised into four phases, from Pre-Marriage through Getting Married and Post-Marriage to Ongoing Success, and each decision along the way comes with a tool that does the work.The flagship is the Financial Operating Model, built around the question most couples avoid: how will we actually manage money together? Each partner enters their take-home pay, the couple adds their shared expenses and says how much independence they want, and the model recommends a setup, joint, hybrid or independent. It then works out proportional contributions so the split stays fair when one partner earns more, sets personal spending money for each of them, and suggests a monthly savings target they can realistically hit.Around it sit seven more tools. The Marriage Structure Explorer is a short questionnaire that matches couples to the money model that fits how they live. The Benefits Optimizer compares both partners' health insurance options for the household and flags the enrollment deadline. The Tax Filing Choice Helper walks through married filing jointly versus separately in plain English. The Account Architecture Builder maps out the exact bank account stack for the model they chose. The Beneficiary Audit checks retirement accounts, life insurance and payable-on-death accounts so the right person inherits. The Name Change Roadmap gives the exact order to change a name across Social Security, the DMV, passport, banks, employer and insurers, starting with the one that has to come first. And the Estate Document Picker tells couples which of a will, power of attorney and healthcare directive they need now, rather than someday.Every document gathered along the way, from the marriage certificate to updated beneficiary forms, is stored in The Vault, Realworld's encrypted document storage. The kit also includes a private Q&A board where newlyweds can ask the awkward questions anonymously and hear from couples a few months ahead of them."Nobody tells you that getting married comes with a to-do list, and that half of it has deadlines," said Genevieve Bellaire, founder and CEO of Realworld. "Couples spend a year planning one day and then spend their first year married figuring out insurance, taxes and whose name goes on what. The Marriage Kit gives them the order of operations, the tools to make the money decisions together and one place to keep it all, so the admin becomes a weekend, not a source of fights."The Marriage Kit is one of more than 20 Life Kits from Realworld, each available for $20, covering moments from graduating college and starting a job to moving, buying a home, having a baby and retiring. Realworld Membership, $99.99 a year with a 7-day free trial, includes every kit along with the Life Dashboard, reminders, points and rewards.The kit is also built to be given. For $20, a friend or family member can send the Marriage Kit to a couple by email with a personal note, no account required, and couples can add it to their wedding registry on Zola, Babylist, The Knot and Amazon.For couples who want to start now, Realworld has published free guides on its blog, including the Getting Married Legal Checklist, the Name Change After Marriage Checklist, Adding a Spouse to Health Insurance After Marriage, Married Filing Jointly vs Separately and How to Open a Joint Bank Account After Marriage.The Marriage Kit is available now at href="" rel="external nofollow" realworl. The full suite of Life Kits is at realworld/suite.About RealworldRealworld is an AI-powered life management platform that helps people navigate life's big moments. It brings together a personalised Life Dashboard, an encrypted Vault for important documents, reminders, a financial dashboard and more than 20 step-by-step Life Kits covering everything from graduating and moving to marriage, a new baby and retirement. Founded by Genevieve Bellaire, Realworld has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and Yahoo Finance. Learn more at realworld.

Emma Sivess

Megaphone

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Realworld Launches the Marriage Kit, a $20 Playbook for the Paperwork That Starts After the Wedding News Provided By Unlimited Content October 21, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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