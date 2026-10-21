Beloit Bound Launches With A Fresh Take On The Wisconsin Getaway

Stadium Fireworks Over Downtown Beloit, Wisconsin

New travel-inspiration platform reveals the stays, restaurants, entertainment and distinctly Wisconsin experiences worth a weekend road trip

BELOIT, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Launching today, Beloit Bound is a new travel-inspiration platform created to showcase the surprising, sophisticated evolution of Beloit, Wisconsin. Through specialized itineraries, insider recommendations, and original storytelling, the new platform gives travelers a way into a city they may not have seen coming - from where to stay and what's worth a reservation to independent shopping, design, nightlife, couples' escapes, and professional baseball under the lights.Situated along the Rock River just 90 miles from Chicago, the city of 36,600 is undergoing a historic multi-million-dollar modernization that is capturing national attention. Add the $705 million Ho-Chunk Gaming Beloit development now taking shape, and this small Wisconsin city is having a very big moment. Beloit Bound provides a curated, digital gateway for travelers looking to experience this rising destination first-hand.Set on the Wisconsin–Illinois border, Beloit's citywide transformation and outsized travel story has been decades in the making. ABC Supply co-founder Diane Hendricks and her family have been significant catalysts in the city's evolution, with investments spanning hospitality, historic preservation and development. Their revitalization efforts are currently playing out for millions of households nationwide on the hit A&E network lifestyle program, Betting on Beloit. Alongside a passionate local network of independent business owners, this momentum has reshaped the communityBeloit Bound curates tailored itineraries centered around the city's key attractions, including:Boutique Luxury Hospitality: boutique stays anchored by the MICHELIN-keyed Hotel Goodwin and the industrial-chic Ironworks Hotel, and non-traditional options like the luxury Wine Barrel suites at Hidden Creek Estates.A World-Class Culinary Scene: Dining experiences fueled by one of the nation's top restaurant groups, Geronimo Hospitality Group, guiding foodies to local reservation-worthy restaurants, vibrant rooftop views, and traditional Wisconsin supper clubs.Sports and Entertainment: Riverfront professional baseball games with the High-A Beloit Sky Carp under the lights at ABC Supply Stadium, gaming at the brand-new Ho-Chunk Gaming Beloit, and duckpin bowling, golf and high-speed racing simulators at Henry Dorrbaker's.The Betting on Beloit Influence: Curated architectural guide paths traversing the historic College Park neighborhood and Grand Avenue, allowing design lovers to view the 100-year-old home restorations featured on television.Just 90 miles from Chicago, 50 miles from Madison, 70 miles from Milwaukee and 15 miles from Rockford, Beloit offers the ease of a Midwest road trip with the experiences of a destination considerably larger than its population suggests.For travelers looking for somewhere they haven't been, or perhaps haven't considered, Beloit Bound is the place to start. Visit for curated itineraries, insider recommendations and a fresh look at what a weekend in Beloit can be.

RoseAnn Haedt

Beloit Bound

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Beloit Bound Launches with a Fresh Take on the Wisconsin Getaway News Provided By Beloit Bound October 21, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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