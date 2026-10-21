L.A. Barrier & Son Unveils A New Look, 90 Years In The Making

L.A. Barrier & Son's new logo features the company's iconic red truck, accompanied by family-inspired handwritten lettering.

Leigh Provost, Executive Vice President of L.A. Barrier & Son Inc.

L.A. Barrier & Son unveils a refreshed logo that honors 90 years of family history while carrying its legacy forward.

- Leigh Provost

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For over 90 years, L.A. Barrier & Son has been an essential part of South Carolina's hauling industry. The company's iconic red and black trucks have become a familiar sight in the communities it serves, representing the generations of family members and employees who have helped build its reputation.

To honor the company's history and the people who built it, L.A. Barrier & Son will begin introducing an updated logo on its trucks in the coming weeks. The new design features the actual handwriting of a previous owner, creating a meaningful connection to the company's family history while maintaining the recognizable identity of its trucks and name.

L.A. Barrier & Son, Inc. remains family owned and operated. While the trucks will feature a new logo, the ownership, employees, and commitment to the communities served will remain the same.

“This new logo reflects where L.A. Barrier & Son, Inc. is today while keeping the history and family legacy that have always been at the heart of our company,” said Leigh Provost, Executive Vice President of L.A. Barrier & Son, Inc.“We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our customers and grow alongside them, and we look forward to many more years of continued partnership.”

L.A. Barrier & Son's history began in 1935, when Luther Alexander“L.A.” Barrier began hauling stone and topsoil with a Studebaker dump truck in Salisbury, North Carolina. His reputation for hard work and dependability helped the business grow from one truck into a larger hauling operation.

The company relocated to Lexington, South Carolina, in 1968 and is now in its third generation of family ownership. Today, L.A. Barrier & Son continues to provide industrial, residential, and commercial hauling services while operating on the same values of honesty, integrity, dependability, and strong relationships.

The refreshed logo was designed with that continuity in mind: a new look that carries a longstanding legacy forward.

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Leigh Provost | Executive Vice President

As the fourth generation of the Barrier family preparing to lead L.A. Barrier & Son, Leigh is focused on carrying the company's history and values into its next chapter. She plays an active role in developing employees, strengthening leadership, and helping the company grow without losing the family culture that has defined it for generations.

Daniel Howard

L.A. Barrier & Son

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L.A. Barrier & Son Unveils A New Look, 90 Years in the Making News Provided By Splash Omnimedia October 21, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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