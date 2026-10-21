Two Thirds Of Professionals Now Ignore Outreach That Sounds AI-Written, Goodword Survey Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Goodword research into 500 U.S. professionals finds 64% say most LinkedIn connections do not know them, and 74% would trade 500 more for one real relationship.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two thirds of U.S. professionals, 66%, say they are less likely to respond to a message that reads as AI-generated, against 10% who say it makes them more likely to reply. The finding opens The Network Paradox, new research on professional networking from relationship platform Goodword, based on a survey of 500 U.S. professionals.The caution reaches past the inbox. Nearly a third, 32%, say they have posted less about their own work because of how much AI-written content is now online, more than three times the 9% who say they have posted more. Add the 59% who agree that LinkedIn rewards looking successful over being useful, and the picture is of a workforce that has stopped trusting the channel it was told to build on.Hence the paradox in the title. Asked whether a large network matters to their career, 81% say it does. Asked how many of their connections would actually recognize them outside a notification, 64% say half or fewer. One respondent described the remainder plainly: "Those people are there to inflate numbers, or to give off an appearance of success."The survey also complicates the familiar advice to swap quantity for quality. Asked how many people they could call today with a real work problem and expect a real answer, 47% said more than five. Among professionals with 500 or more connections, that figure rose to 73%. A bigger network came with a bigger circle of people willing to help, not a smaller one. What the data shows is not a trade-off but a distribution. The value is heavily front-loaded, and it sits with the people already near the top of the list.When something is genuinely at stake, people go small. Asked who they would turn to first for a job lead, an introduction or a favor, 67% named their close circle. Just 9% said they would post publicly and see who responded. That instinct looks less like caution than experience: 54% say they have watched an opportunity pass and then realized that someone they already knew could have helped, and close to 30% say it has happened to them more than once."Everyone has been told to grow the number, and almost nobody has been told what to do with it," said Caroline Dell, co-founder and CEO of Goodword. "People are not short of contacts. They are short of a way to remember who they know, what they last talked about and when it went cold. The hard part was never meeting people. It is finding the right one on the day it actually matters, which is usually the day you are too busy to go looking."The preference for depth is not sentimental. Given a straight choice between one strong relationship that could open the right door and 500 additional LinkedIn connections, 74% chose the relationship and 12% chose the connections. Among professionals carrying a specific goal into the end of the year, 97% said the right person in their network could help them get there faster. One respondent put the arithmetic more memorably: "It's better to have four quarters than 100 pennies."The Network Paradox surveyed 500 U.S. professionals aged 18 to 54, employed full time or self employed full time, all holding a bachelor's degree or higher. It was fielded through Pollfish in fall 2026, and the full report is available free at goodword.Goodword turns the contacts scattered across someone's inbox, calendar and LinkedIn into one working network, so professionals can organize professional contacts without a CRM and ask in plain language who they already know. It is built for the moment this research describes, when the right person was there all along. Goodword is available on the web, on mobile, and inside ChatGPT and Claude.

Emma Sivess

Megaphone

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Two Thirds of Professionals Now Ignore Outreach That Sounds AI-Written, Goodword Survey Finds News Provided By Unlimited Content October 21, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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