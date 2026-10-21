APS Releases LOC-I SMS Risk Control Integration Guide At NBAA-BACE 2026

New publication and resources help flight departments assess, document, and manage Loss of Control In-flight risk within their Safety Management Systems.

- Paul 'BJ' RansburyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) today announced the release of its LOC-I SMS Risk Control Integration Guide at NBAA-BACE 2026. The new publication provides flight department leaders with a practical, evidence-informed framework for managing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) risk through their Safety Management Systems (SMS).Authored by Paul Ransbury and Jim Hosey, with J. Clarke McNeace and Randall Brooks, the guide addresses how operators can identify LOC-I exposure, assess risk, select appropriate Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), evaluate training providers, and monitor the continuing effectiveness of their risk controls.To support implementation, APS is offering a complimentary resource including a one-page Executive Briefing and a 10-page LOC-I SMS Risk Control Execution Workbook. The workbook helps flight departments document decisions, assign responsibilities, and establish measurable safety assurance processes. Depending on their safety audit program, operators may also have access to customized execution workbooks through their SMS safety experts.Download the resources:The complete LOC-I SMS Risk Control Integration Guide is available upon request through an APS UPRT Advisor.LIVE SAFEY LEADERSHIP DISCUSSION AT NBAA-BACEIn conjunction with the release, APS CEO Paul“BJ” Ransbury will lead a LinkedIn Live panel featuring aviation safety, SMS, and UPRT experts discussing how to turn upset training from an isolated training event into a documented, monitored SMS risk control.The discussion will take place Wednesday, October 21, at APS Booth #3319 in the West Hall at NBAA-BACE. Aviation professionals can participate online through LinkedIn Live, with recordings available afterward on LinkedIn and YouTube.WATCH ON LI:WATCH ON YT:

Carey Bryson

Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)

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APS Releases LOC-I SMS Risk Control Integration Guide at NBAA-BACE 2026 News Provided By Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) October 21, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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