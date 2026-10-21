Medicareplancosts Helps Seniors And Families Make Sense Of Medicare Plans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MedicarePlanCosts helps seniors and their families understand Medicare Advantage costs, compare local options and explore 2027 plan benefits.

NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MedicarePlanCosts has launched its redesigned Medicare Advantage information website with a clear mission: to make Medicare Advantage easier to understand for seniors and the families helping them navigate their options. MedicarePlanCosts allows users to easily understand what Medicare Advantage plans are available in their area, what benefits these plans offer, and how much they cost.

The independent website organizes publicly available Medicare plan data into readable pages that explain costs, benefits and availability. Visitors can research a specific plan, explore options in their county and review changes from the previous year. Medicare is an extremely complicated industry and MedicarePlanCosts's goal is to make this process as easy as possible by providing the information and knowledge enrollees need as they signup for Medicare.

For someone reviewing coverage, or an adult child helping a parent or a caregiver, the challenge often starts with understanding the details. Monthly Medicare premiums, deductibles, copays and coverage limits each tell a different part of the story. MedicarePlanCosts brings those details together so visitors can approach their research with a clearer picture of what to investigate and which questions to ask.

“Understanding a Medicare Advantage plan shouldn't require learning an entirely new vocabulary,” said Brett Ehlert, owner of MedicarePlanCosts.“We want seniors and their families to have a clear place to start, where they can understand the costs, see what has changed and feel better prepared to ask questions before making a decision.”

A clearer view of individual plans and local options

The website's 2027 directory includes more than 5,500 plans and allows visitors to:

- Look up a specific Medicare plan by its ID. Search using the identifying number found in plan documents to reach information about that plan.

- Explore Medicare plans by location. Browse state and county pages to investigate plan options available locally.

- Review costs beyond the premium. Find deductibles, common medical copays and medical out-of-pocket limits, alongside information about prescription drug coverage and additional benefits where available.

- See what changed. Review year-over-year cost comparisons when prior-year data is available, along with information about plans that have been renamed, merged or discontinued.

- Understand the source. Review published data sources and methodology to see where the information comes from and how it is presented.

MedicarePlanCosts draws on public files published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including plan availability, benefits and Star Ratings data. It translates technical fields into plain-English descriptions and identifies unavailable information rather than treating missing costs as zero. MedicarePlanCosts allows users to easily understand what Medicare Advantage plans are available in their area, what benefits these plans offer, and how much they cost.

Helping families have more informed conversations

MedicarePlanCosts is designed to support research and conversations about Medicare coverage, and aims to provide the information enrollees need easily and without headache.

MedicarePlanCosts also offers interactive research examining changes in Medicare Advantage plan costs and availability. Its 2027 statistics page allows readers, journalists and community organizations to explore county-level findings related to how Medicare availability, prices and overall market have changed year over year.

Because individual needs differ, visitors should confirm benefits, eligibility, participating doctors and prescription coverage directly with a plan or through Medicare before enrolling. The directory does not replace that individual review.

To learn more about Medicare plans available in your area and their costs, visit MedicarePlanCosts.

About MedicarePlanCosts

MedicarePlanCosts is an independent information website dedicated to helping seniors and their families understand Medicare Advantage costs and benefits. Using public CMS data, it provides plan information, local directories and research in an accessible format. The website is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program and is not an insurance company, agent or broker.

Brett Ehlert

MedicarePlanCosts

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MedicarePlanCosts Helps Seniors and Families Make Sense of Medicare Plans News Provided By Medicareplancosts October 21, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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