Seychelles Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Ocean Governance At Nairobi Convention At Twelfth Conference Of The Parties (COP12)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Seychelles has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the marine and coastal environment and strengthening regional cooperation during the Twelfth Conference of the Parties (COP12) to the Nairobi Convention, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Held under the theme “Towards Sustainable Blue Economy in the Western Indian Ocean for People and Nature: A Journey of Forty Years”, the conference marked the 40th anniversary of the Nairobi Convention. It brought together governments, regional institutions, scientists, civil society, youth, local communities and development partners, to review progress and identify practical measures to advance ocean governance, protect marine biodiversity and promote sustainable ocean-based livelihoods.

Seychelles was represented by the Minister for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Ms. Marie May Jeremie, as Head of Delegation, alongside senior government officials.

Seychelles participation in COP12 provided an opportunity to promote the priorities of an island state whose environment, economy and communities are closely linked to a healthy ocean. Key objectives included strengthening regional partnerships, sharing national experience, supporting nature-based and science-informed approaches to coastal and marine management, and encouraging sustainable financing for conservation and the blue economy.

On the margins of the Nairobi Convention COP 12, Minister Jeremie participated in high level bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation with regional partners on shared environmental and ocean-related priorities. These included a meeting with the Junior Minister for Environment of Mauritius, during which discussions focused on potential exchanges between Seychelles and Mauritius in key areas of mutual interest, including the implementation of the Agreement on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement). The meeting provided an opportunity to explore avenues for knowledge-sharing, the exchange of experiences and best practices, and enhanced collaboration between the two island nations in advancing sustainable ocean governance and the protection of marine and coastal ecosystems.

Minister Jeremie also met with Ms. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The exchange focused on ocean governance in Seychelles and provided an opportunity to discuss issues of shared interest with UNEP.

As Head of Delegation, Minister Jeremie also participated in the COP12 high-level opening as well as ministerial roundtables on regional cooperation in managing shared resources and capacity mobility, and on translating blue economy ambitions into sustainable investments.

These discussions placed emphasis on the need for countries to work together on shared marine and coastal challenges, strengthen institutional and technical capacity, and ensure that investment in the blue economy supports environmental sustainability alongside resilient livelihoods and long-term economic opportunities. Seychelles' participation also provided a platform to exchange experiences and strengthen links with governments, regional organisations and technical and financing partners.

COP 12 concluded with the adoption of 15 decisions aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and accelerating action for the protection, management and sustainable development of the Western Indian Ocean region.

These decisions addressed key priorities for the region's marine and coastal environment, reinforcing collective efforts to promote sustainable ocean governance, enhance ecosystem protection and resilience, and advance the implementation of the Nairobi Convention's objectives. Key priorities included advancing implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and supporting the conservation and restoration of critical coastal and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrasses and coral reefs. These ecosystems play a vital role in protecting coastlines, supporting biodiversity, storing blue carbon and strengthening resilience to climate change.

Parties adopted the Regional Plastic and Associated Chemicals Strategy, marking an important step towards strengthening regional efforts to address plastic pollution and the impacts of associated chemicals on the marine and coastal environment. In addition, the regional contingency plan for preparedness and response to major marine pollution incidents was also adopted and called for stronger action to address land-based sources of marine degradation, reaffirming their commitment to protecting and sustainably managing the Western Indian Ocean region.

COP12 emphasised the importance of ocean accounting, sustainable blue finance and inclusive blue economy investments that create opportunities for local communities, women and young people. Strengthening scientific cooperation, ecosystem monitoring and regional information-sharing was also recognised as essential to improving decision-making and translating commitments into measurable results.

These outcomes provide an important framework for strengthening cooperation among countries sharing the Western Indian Ocean and advancing practical action to safeguard marine and coastal resources.

COP12 also provided opportunities to highlight the role of youth, women, researchers, local communities and civil society in advancing sustainable ocean management.

Discussions on women and youth in the blue economy emphasised the importance of inclusive participation, skills development, innovation and access to opportunities within ocean-based industries. These priorities are particularly relevant to island states such as Seychelles, where sustainable livelihoods depend on maintaining healthy marine ecosystems while creating economic opportunities for present and future generations.

The conference further reinforced the need to connect regional policy commitments with local action, ensuring that communities benefit from conservation initiatives and have a meaningful role in the sustainable management of marine and coastal resources.

Through its participation in COP12, Seychelles reaffirms its commitment to support collective regional action to safeguard the Western Indian Ocean and strengthen the links between ocean protection, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

The conference marked an important milestone in four decades of regional cooperation under the Nairobi Convention and reaffirmed the need to move from commitments to implementation through stronger partnerships, science, sustainable financing and inclusive decision-making.

The Ministry for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources will continue to work with national stakeholders, regional organisations and international partners to advance Seychelles' marine and coastal priorities and contribute to a healthy, resilient and sustainably managed Western Indian Ocean for present and future generations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo