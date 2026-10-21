South Sudan - Beyond The Numbers: The Hidden Human Cost Of Conflict

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In South Sudan's Jonglei State, recurring clashes between youth from Duk and Twic East counties have left fear and displacement in their wake.

A four-day patrol by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to Duk county witnessed firsthand the impact of the ongoing violence on local communities.

Peacekeepers had planned to visit Poktap, Padiet, Payuel and Pajut to assess security conditions in areas where revenge attacks and resource disputes have fueled tensions since 2023.

However, the patrol had to be cut short.

“Muddy and damaged roads prevented us from reaching Duk Padiet and Pajut, making Poktap our ultimate temporary base for three nights. But despite this, we actively engaged communities and authorities to identify pressing security concerns,” explained Augustine Nana Yaw Asare, Military Liaison Officer.

In Poktap, located between Padiet and Twic East, residents described an uncertain life in which even routine activities carry life-threatening risks.

“Living in Poktap right now means being trapped in the crossfire. Our survival relies on traveling between Padiet and Twic East, but movement has become nearly impossible. We are stuck, unable to buy food or essentials and are in constant fear of being attacked,” said local resident Dabora Akech Lual.

Community leaders say that conflict affects every household.

“As a father, whenever you leave home to search for food, you are overcome with fear about what might happen to your family while you are away,” revealed Chief Daniel Mawut Ajak.

For people displaced by armed violence in northern Jonglei earlier this year, Poktap offers a fragile sense of safety. Having fled one conflict, they now face insecurity, restricted movement and dwindling access to basic necessities.

Amou Ding Malang fled Panyang payam with her six children after violence reached Pajut, an attack that claimed her husband's life.

“I long to return to Panyang, but we are trapped by both a lack of transport and the fear of being ambushed along the road,” she said.

Others face the growing threat of hunger. Thon Chuol, who was displaced from Lankien in Nyirol county, warned that dwindling food supplies and erratic rainfall were worsening an already precarious situation.

“We are now facing a different threat, hunger. Our hosts have been generous, sharing whatever little food they have, but the crisis is deepening every day.”

Yet, the presence of peacekeepers can help restore confidence and create conditions for communities to return home. About 15 kilometers towards Pajut, in Payuel payam, sustained UNMISS patrols have reassured residents of a village once deserted because of intercommunal cattle raiding and abductions.

“Following a devastating attack that left many dead and numerous herds of cattle stolen, UNMISS increased patrols. This restored our confidence to stay and encouraged some displaced families to return. We are always grateful when peacekeepers visit our village. Our earnest plea is for these security threats to be addressed once and for all,” said Mary Adhau, a local women's leader.

But lasting peace will require more than security patrols.



Following recent violence in Wernyol, Duk county, the Caretaker Governor of Jonglei State dispatched two committees to engage local stakeholders and mediate an end to the hostilities.

Local authorities are also calling on young people, community members and the diaspora to reject revenge attacks, help rebuild trust between the two communities and refrain from using social media to incite hate.

“Such violence serves no purpose other than the destruction of our own people. We need collective action to stop it,” said Abraham Leek, Deputy Executive Director of Duk County.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).