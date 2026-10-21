Nigeria NOW! Opens Its Project Boardrooms To Global Investors In Abuja

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements lie together in one mineral province in Kaduna State, which the Minister of Solid Minerals Development announced in June as world-class and the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency has verified. The Ministry opens its doors to global investors at Nigeria NOW!, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja on 19 and 20 November.

Processing is following the discoveries, as lithium facilities of $600m in Nasarawa State and $200m near Abuja sit alongside a $400m rare earth processing project in Nasarawa, and mining lease applicants must now submit value-addition plans. Annual mining revenue has risen from about N6bn before the current administration to more than N70bn by the end of 2025.

The routes to export markets are moving too, as the Federal Executive Council has approved deep seaports at Bakassi and Ondo as public-private partnerships, with the Bakassi port alone valued at $2.27bn.

With a month to go, investors and developers travelling to Abuja will meet these projects at close quarters. In investor boardrooms, the Government of Nigeria will review specific projects in depth, from large-scale infrastructure to multilateral programmes such as Mission 300.

Speaking to Energy News Network in September, Tunde Arisekola, Senior Advisor, Geological and Minerals Information at the African Minerals Development Centre, who joins the minerals session on the first day, said that“first and foremost all international investors coming to Abuja should understand that Nigeria is ready and open for business”. In the same interview he described Nigeria's economy as“stable, safe, peaceful and welcoming to all international investors”.

The programme opens with a welcome from the Chief Host, H.E. Dr Oladele Henry Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, followed by sessions on how the Ministry of Power will drive capacity into Nigeria's industrial hubs and on the policies opening the minerals sector to foreign investment, including domestic processing and value addition. The second day turns to the pipeline of transport and port infrastructure and the $1bn Domestic Green Bond, and closes with an investors' clinic on the 2025 Tax Act.

Lagos State Government, a Nigeria NOW! partner, now regulates its own electricity market after NERC transferred oversight to the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission. Hon. Biodun Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, told Energy News Network that“capital follows bankable cashflows”. The state's job, he said, is“to create both the infrastructure plan and the commercial architecture that makes that plan financeable”.

On Friday 20 November, YES! Nigeria runs alongside the main programme under the theme“Empowering Today's Entrepreneurs, Building Tomorrow's Industrialists”. Abuja University and Philomath University are partners, and the Youth Sustainable Development Network is Community Partner. Its opening session hands the stage to young Nigerians already at work in the sector, among them Damilola Hamid Balogun of YSDN and Emmanuel Terwase of Boost Power.

Nigeria NOW! is held under the patronage of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, with the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining & Natural Resources Organisation, Women in Mining, Nextier and The Electricity Hub as partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EnergyNet Ltd..

Media contact:

Poliana Sperandio

Director, Marketing Strategy & Performance, EnergyNet

...

+44 (0) 207 384 8191

About Nigeria NOW!

Nigeria NOW! Investing in Energy, Infrastructure & Mining is an annual event in Abuja that brings global investors to Nigeria's projects of national importance and benchmarks their delivery. It runs on 19 and 20 November 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, with YES! Nigeria, the Youth Energy Summit, on 20 November. More information is available at energy-news-network/networking/nigeria-now.

About EnergyNet:

EnergyNet has organised investment conferences across Africa for nearly thirty years, including the Africa Energy Forum, bringing governments and investors together around the continent's energy and infrastructure projects. EnergyNet is part of Clarion Events, and its editorial platform, Energy News Network (ENN), covers energy investment and policy across Africa at energy-news-network.

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