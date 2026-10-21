World Health Organization (WHO) Supports Nigeria After First Ebola Case Confirmed

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The patient is a woman who recently travelled from Uganda and began showing symptoms on 7 October, four days after her arrival.

The woman sought care at a private health facility in the capital, Abuja, on 11 October; laboratory testing confirmed the diagnosis on 20 October.

She remains in isolation and is receiving medical care as investigations continue to determine the likely source of her infection and reconstruct her full travel and exposure history.

Contact tracing underway

WHO said the Nigerian health authorities have so far identified 44 contacts who are being monitored amid intensified efforts to find other people who may have been exposed.

Infection prevention and control measures are being ramped up in the private health facility where the woman sought care.

Cases in five countries

Nigeria is the fifth country to detect Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease since an outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in mid-May – the deadliest in the country's history.

More than 9,500 cases and more than 4,200 deaths were recorded as of 18 October, according to latest data from the Congolese health authorities. There is currently no vaccine to treat the virus.

Uganda also faced a deadly outbreak which was officially declared over in late August, while nine cases have been reported in Kenya and one in the Netherlands that are linked to the DRC.

Containing virus spread

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its incident management system to coordinate response efforts, WHO said.

The UN agency stressed that rapid identification of cases, timely follow-up of contacts and effective infection prevention and control are critical to contain the spread of the virus.

WHO and partners are working closely with the Nigerian health authorities to strengthen control measures, including case investigation, contact tracing, infection prevention and control. The agency is also assisting with the provision of essential supplies including personal protective equipment for health workers.

Meanwhile, WHO has advised all countries in the region to sustain a high level of readiness as the DRC outbreak continues to evolve.

Governments are also advised to maintain strong disease surveillance and ensure that laboratories can safely test suspected cases, among other measures.

WHO has not recommended any restrictions regarding travel and trade with affected countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.--br- src="" alt="UN News" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo