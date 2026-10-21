Ghana Seeks Investors Beyond Gold As Chinese Delegation, Asanko Gold Meet Lands Minister

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Ghana is stepping up efforts to attract investment into mineral resources beyond gold, as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, held separate meetings with a Chinese delegation to discuss opportunities in the mining sector and officials from Asanko Gold Ghana Limited.

During the meeting with the Chinese delegation, from Sino Africa, the Minister said the country was keen to partner with investors who could help explore its largely untapped mineral potential, particularly in manganese, iron and steel.

He welcomed the delegation's expertise and expressed Ghana's interest in partnerships that would transform its mineral wealth into value-added products, create jobs and strengthen local industrial development.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Ghana's mining industry, including the possibility of taking an equity stake in Adamus Resources. The discussions highlighted Ghana's broader ambition to attract investors who would go beyond extracting raw minerals to support local processing and value addition.

In a separate meeting, the Minister received representatives of Asanko Gold Ghana, who welcomed the renewal of the company's mining leases, describing the decision as a positive signal to the international investment community about Ghana's regulatory stability.

The company reaffirmed its confidence in the mine's exploration potential and plans to pursue open-pit expansion and underground mining.

It also pledged to strengthen its engagement with the 35 communities surrounding its operations and reiterated its willingness to work with the government to transition about 250 square kilometres of previously relinquished concession land into community mining.

Mr Buah, in response, reaffirmed the government's commitment to making contract mining work for Ghanaian businesses without compromising workers' welfare.

He said a policy directive to the Minerals Commission would set clear standards to ensure that workers' salaries and benefits were protected, stressing that no worker should be worse off under the transition.

The Minister furthur urged Asanko to continue engaging communities and complying with the country's laws, noting that responsible partnerships must deliver returns for investors while also improving outcomes for workers and host communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Republic of Ghana.