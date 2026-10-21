Circus SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Circus Q3 2026: AI Robotics Fleet Scales Across Europe as Ecosystem and Operations Reach Maturity

21.10.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Q3 2026: AI Robotics Fleet Scales Across Europe as Ecosystem and Operations Reach Maturity

Munich, October 21, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1 ), a German Physical AI company developing civilian and defence applications, today published key highlights from its Q3 2026 Operational Update Call – nearly exactly one year after the commercial launch of its patented AI robotics technology. Following a deliberate slowdown in the middle of this year to address early-stage operational challenges, Circus has regained full deployment momentum. With the operational foundation now proven at scale, the company has entered Q4 as the operator of Europe's largest fleet of autonomous meal production robots – and is accelerating further. Twelve months after its first deployments at REWE and Meta, Circus has over 30 systems deployed across 19 enterprise customers in 8 countries - with a target of more than 50 systems by year-end. Revenue guidance for FY2026 stands at EUR 5.2 million, representing 233% growth year-over-year. Data on more than 230,000 robot-made meals produced over time continuously strengthens the company's proprietary Culinary AI. System uptime at mature sites rose from 70% at the start of the year to above 93% in Q3, validating enterprise-scale readiness across retail, healthcare and defence environments. Total operating costs were cut by nearly 25% quarter-on-quarter while deployment pace tripled – Circus scales faster at lower cost as the business matures. Q3 marked the company's first CA-1 deployment outside Europe, launching in Abu Dhabi with Royal Catering. Circus Pods, the proprietary ingredient platform and infrastructure, is now live across nearly all customer accounts, reducing daily handling time for clients by up to 80% and building additional recurring revenue streams for Circus. The CA-A robotic system entered volume production just three months after the acquisition closed; the CA-M completed its functional prototype and commenced first module production. “Twelve months ago, we served our first robot-made meals at customer sites. Today we operate the largest autonomous fleet in Europe, trusted by enterprise customers across commercial and defence sectors alike – in a market that remains less than 4% automated. The opportunity ahead is larger than ever,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder & CEO. The full presentation and transcript are available at . In addition, the Company and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel will be present at the Bank of America Transforming World Conference (London, 10 Nov), MKK Munich Capital Market Conference (11 Nov), EKF German Equity Forum (Frankfurt, 23 Nov) and Goldman Sachs AI Symposium (London, 25 Nov).

ABOUT CIRCUS SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

IR CONTACT Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE Email: ...

Website: 21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

