President Murmu To Visit Chhattisgarh On Oct 22

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will undertake a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from October 22 to 23, 2026.

During the visit, she will participate in several significant cultural and public programmes across the state. On October 22, the President will be in Raipur.

She will release a commemorative coin in honour of "Mata Hasi Devi Ji" at Lok Bhavan. The special coin pays tribute to the revered spiritual figure and marks an important moment of recognition.

Later the same day, President Murmu will participate in two major events organised on the occasion of the "Nuakhai" festival. She will attend the 'Seva Samman Parv' and the 'Yuva Prabodhan' programmes in Raipur.

Nuakhai, a traditional harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in the region, holds deep cultural significance for the people of Chhattisgarh.

The President's presence at these events underscores the importance of honouring community service and inspiring the youth.

On October 23, the President will travel to Jagdalpur in the Bastar region. She will attend the Muriya Darbar, a traditional tribal assembly that forms an integral part of the local cultural calendar.

Following this, she will grace a public programme organised on the occasion of Bastar Dussehra. Bastar Dussehra is a unique and elaborate festival distinct from the more widely known Dussehra celebrations elsewhere in the country.

It is deeply rooted in the traditions of the tribal communities of Bastar and spans several days with distinctive rituals and processions.

The President's visit highlights the rich cultural diversity of Chhattisgarh, bringing together spiritual reverence, harvest celebrations, tribal traditions and youth engagement.

The programmes in Raipur and Jagdalpur reflect the state's vibrant heritage and the Centre's continued association with regional festivals and community initiatives.

The two-day itinerary covers both urban and tribal heartlands of Chhattisgarh, allowing the President to connect with different sections of society through these culturally significant occasions.