Expelled JD-U Leader Chhotu Singh Targets Sanjay Jha, Threatens To Release A Video Against Umesh Kushwaha

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Expelled Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Arvind Kumar Singh alias Chhotu Singh has launched a fresh attack on the party's National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, alleging that he is seeking a Union ministerial position and working to undermine Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Singh has also threatened to release a video targeting State JD-U President Umesh Kushwaha.

Singh was expelled from the JD-U on charges of indiscipline following an argument with Jha.

Targeting Kushwaha, the expelled JD-U leader accused him of arbitrarily expelling party workers without giving reasons.

He claimed that he had a video that would expose the State JD-U President and alleged that he and his supporters had played a key role in ensuring Kushwaha's electoral victory.

"A group of four or five people who have no real standing is calling the shots at the party. These people are bent on destroying Nitish Kumar and Nishant Kumar," Singh alleged.

He also accused Jha of seeking a Union Ministerial berth and attempting to damage Samrat Choudhary's political standing.

Referring to speculation about a possible change in the Union Cabinet, Singh questioned Jha's electoral record and claimed that he would struggle to win even a mukhiya (village head) election without Nitish Kumar's support.

Singh also levelled corruption allegations against several JD-U leaders, including Lalan Singh, Maheshwar Hazari and Shravan Kumar and demanded investigations into their assets.

He asked how Shravan Kumar had accumulated his wealth over the past decade and alleged that a tobacco-related product (Gul) factory had been transformed into a steel factory.

Singh also contrasted the alleged wealth of some party leaders with Nitish Kumar's modest home in Kalyanbigha, claiming that an investigation into the assets of the group he had targeted could lead to criminal action.

He warned that his campaign against the JD-U leaders had only begun and said he was prepared to face the consequences of his allegations.

The allegations against Jha, Kushwaha and other JD-U leaders have not been independently verified.

No response from the leaders named in Chhotu Singh's allegations was available at the time of reporting.