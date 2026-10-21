Mirziyoyev Signs Law To Improve Uzbek Latin Alphabet

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has adopted a law to improve its Latin-based Uzbek alphabet, Saida Mirziyoyeva said, describing the move as a step toward resolving a long-running debate over the country's writing system and strengthening the Uzbek language's position in the digital environment.

This was reflected in the statement posted by the Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, on her social media account.

In a statement marking Uzbek Language Day on October 21, Mirziyoyeva said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had signed the law on improving the alphabet.

Mirziyoyeva said she had proposed revising the alphabet at a conference dedicated to the legacy of the Jadids, a movement of Central Asian Muslim reformers and educators, on Dec. 11, 2023, arguing that it was time to bring years of debate to an end.

She acknowledged that changes to the writing system could cause concern but said revising the alphabet was necessary to address shortcomings in the existing script and strengthen the Uzbek language's role in the digital space.

Mirziyoyeva also sought to reassure the public that the changes would not invalidate existing documents.

“All existing documents, the national currency and securities will remain valid,” she said, adding that textbooks, signs and road signs would be replaced gradually as they reached the end of their service life to minimize costs.

She said signing the law on Oct. 21, Uzbek Language Day, carried symbolic significance and expressed confidence that the revised alphabet would help advance the educational aspirations of earlier generations of reformers, improve young people's literacy and strengthen the standing of the Uzbek language.

Mirziyoyeva concluded by congratulating the public on Uzbek Language Day.