The Navy's Shipbuilding Problem Runs Through Its Supply Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary - When the U.S. Navy decided in December 2025 to put $448 million behind artificial intelligence and data software for shipbuilding, it did not aim the program only at the shipyards. The Shipbuilding Operating System, or Ship OS, was set up to reach submarine builders, public shipyards and more than one hundred suppliers. That scope says something about where the Navy thinks the delay actually lives. A submarine or a destroyer is assembled from components that move through thousands of firms before they reach a dry dock, and a late part anywhere in that chain becomes a late ship. Advanced manufacturing, supplier data and production visibility are now being treated as part of the same problem as the hull itself. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW), Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR).

Key Takeaways



The Navy is funding the data layer, not just the yards. The $448 million Ship OS program announced December 9, 2025 extends beyond shipbuilders to public shipyards and more than one hundred suppliers, making supply chain visibility a funded requirement.



It is also paying for new submarine capacity. On October 6, 2026, Anduril Industries and the U.S. Navy announced a $6.6 billion investment in Arsenal-2, a submarine component facility in Baltimore County, Maryland, combining $3.7 billion of Anduril private capital with a Navy contract worth up to $2.9 billion tied to demonstrated production outcomes.



Industry is being pulled in through open challenges. The Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge, run by Advanced Technology International in response to the April 2025 Executive Order to Revitalize U.S. Maritime Power, is now in its second year of seeking technologies for shipbuilding, sustainment, logistics and industrial resilience.



edgeTI has a contracted foothold in Navy additive manufacturing. In June 2026 the Company announced US$1.2 million in contracts with Austal USA for its edgeCore platform to serve as the integration and data brokerage layer for Digital SEA, a secure additive manufacturing marketplace for the U.S. Navy.



It placed third in a Navy-aligned innovation challenge. According to the Company, edgeTI took third place in the 2026 Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge on September 23, after being selected as one of 10 finalists. It was also featured in National Defense Magazine coverage of digital twins and shipyard backlogs and hosted a panel on AI-enabled digital twins for public shipyards at Defense TechConnect.

The Australian side has taken a hit. The Company disclosed on September 8, 2026 that certain Austal Australia supporting scopes of work lapsed on June 30, representing approximately US$1.3 million of forecast revenue for the second half of 2026 and a similar amount for the first half of 2027.



The Bottleneck Beyond the Yard Gate

Most public discussion of American shipbuilding focuses on the yards themselves: the berths, the workforce, the welders. The yards matter, but a nuclear submarine depends on reactor components, pumps, valves, propulsion motors, electronics and launch systems produced by specialist suppliers across the country, many of them single sources for what they make. When one of those suppliers slips, the schedule at the yard slips with it, and the yard often learns about it late.

That is the practical reason the Navy framed Ship OS as an industrial-base program rather than a shipyard program. According to the Navy's own statement on the pilot work that preceded the award, submarine schedule planning at General Dynamics Electric Boat was reduced from 160 manual hours to under 10 minutes, and material review at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard went from weeks to under an hour. Those results were achieved with Palantir Technologies' software, and they describe Palantir's deployments. What they establish for the sector is that the data connecting a yard to its suppliers is worth paying to fix.

Advanced manufacturing adds a second dimension. The Navy has been investing in additive manufacturing, including 3D-printed parts, as a way to shorten lead times on components that are slow or difficult to source conventionally. Printing a part is only half of it. The design files, qualification data and production records have to move securely between the Navy, the prime contractors and the suppliers doing the printing, with a record of where every part came from. That is a data brokerage problem as much as a manufacturing one, and it is where software companies working on digital twins have started to find a role.

The Navy put that thinking into a physical facility on October 6, 2026, when Anduril Industries and the U.S. Navy announced a combined $6.6 billion investment in the submarine industrial base. Anduril, which is privately held, is committing $3.7 billion of its own capital to build Arsenal-2, a facility of more than 2 million square feet with a 1,200-foot graving dock at Tradepoint Atlantic, the former Sparrows Point shipyard in Baltimore County, Maryland. The Navy contract is worth up to $2.9 billion, with payments tied to demonstrated production outcomes. The yard is planned to build complex components and large-scale assemblies for Virginia-class submarines, beginning with torpedo tubes, for delivery to General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII's Newport News Shipbuilding for final assembly. Initial operations are expected in 2030, with about 3,100 direct jobs.

Anduril calls Arsenal-2 a“software-defined shipyard.” Its ArsenalOS industrial software platform is intended to serve as the yard's digital backbone, linking fabrication, outfitting, material movement, inspection and documentation, with digital work instructions and embedded quality controls. The White House has said the yard would add about 9 million labor hours of production capacity per year, roughly a 15% increase for the Virginia-class program. Coming ten months after Ship OS, it is a second large federal commitment built on the idea that production data is part of submarine output, not separate from it.

Where edgeTI Fits

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides operational intelligence software for defense, maritime, manufacturing and government organizations whose systems cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform is designed to create a unified, real-time operational picture across existing applications while customer data stays in place and under the customer's control. The Company states that its solutions have attained Technology Readiness Level 9 and have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments.

The most direct link to the Navy's manufacturing agenda came in June 2026, when edgeTI announced US$1.2 million in contracts with Austal USA covering Digital Secure Exchange for Additive Platform, or Digital SEA. Austal USA describes Digital SEA as a secure platform and marketplace intended to give the U.S. Navy trusted additive manufacturing data exchange, supplier collaboration, traceability and production workflow visibility. Under the contracts, edgeCore is to serve as the secure integration and data brokerage layer, and the Company said the award represents edgeCore's first deployment inside the U.S. Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, which is operated by Austal USA.

The Company's visibility in the sector has grown alongside that work. edgeTI was featured in National Defense Magazine's coverage of AI and digital twins as a response to shipyard backlogs, together with its partners Austal USA and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions, its advisor the Honorable Lucian Niemeyer, and Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer Jacques Jarman. In September the Company was selected as one of 10 finalists in the 2026 Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge, and it has advised that its edgeCore platform took third place when the challenge was decided on September 23. It also presented in the Critical Technology Spotlight on Autonomy, AI and Cyber, and hosted a Defense TechConnect panel on AI-enabled digital twins for public shipyard operations, moderated by Niemeyer. It was also recognized in the Digital Twins profile within the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Managing Operational Technology, 2026.

A third-place finish in a challenge built around the Navy's advanced manufacturing strategy is a meaningful signal that evaluators see a fit between edgeCore and the problem the Navy is trying to solve. It is still recognition rather than a contract, and like the rest of the items above it should be read as positioning rather than revenue.

What the Company Has Also Disclosed

edgeTI's revenue has grown quickly from a small base since it acquired technology assets and related operations from Austal Limited in January 2026, a transaction that left Austal holding 9.9% of the Company. Second quarter 2026 revenue was $1,961,464, up 380% year over year, and the Company continues to operate at a net loss.

On September 8, 2026 the Company reported that certain supporting scopes of work under Austal Australia's Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement program, to which its Australian subsidiary was a party, were not renewed and lapsed on June 30, 2026. Based on the subsidiary's prior forecast, the Company said the lapses represent approximately US$1.3 million of revenue for July through December 2026 and approximately US$1.3 million for January through June 2027. The Australian segment contributed approximately US$2.02 million of revenue in the first half of 2026.

In response, the Company said it has changed its Australian leadership, is realigning that unit's cost base with committed revenue, is evaluating how to continue its Framework Collaboration Agreement with Austal, and is reviewing the accounting characterization of the original Austal technology acquisition with its advisers. Chief Executive Jason Nichols described the approach as one of operating discipline, focused on protecting cash flow and aligning the business with committed work. Readers weighing the Company's U.S. Navy activity should hold it alongside that update.

The Companies Around It

The companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. None is a peer, competitor or financial comparable of Edge Total Intelligence, and all are far larger.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is one of the long-standing suppliers inside the naval nuclear industrial base, providing pumps, valves, generators and instrumentation and control systems for Navy submarine and aircraft carrier programs through its Naval & Power segment. For the second quarter of 2026 the company reported sales of $924 million, up 5%, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.72, up 15%, and new orders of $1.1 billion, a book-to-bill of 1.16 times.

Curtiss-Wright also raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now calling for sales growth of 8% to 9% and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $15.10 to $15.40. Chair and CEO Lynn Bamford pointed to operating margin expansion in all three segments. It is a useful reference for the supplier tier the Navy is trying to bring into view, where output from a relatively small number of specialist plants gates the schedule of every boat.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) supplies electric propulsion technology for the U.S. Navy's COLUMBIA-class submarine program, and on September 17, 2026 announced that it will provide an integrated electric power and propulsion system for the Republic of Korea Navy's next-generation KDDX destroyer, built around its 100-Series permanent magnet propulsion motors and matched variable frequency drives.

The company has had a busy September on the U.S. side as well, announcing $96 million in contracts to provide electronics hardware for the MK 41 Vertical Launching System and a $39.6 million production award for naval aviation communications terminals. DRS is included as an example of a critical subsystem supplier whose delivery schedule feeds directly into shipbuilding timelines at home and abroad.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) produces the MK 41 Vertical Launching System that equips much of the Navy's surface fleet, among a wide range of naval, air and missile defense programs. The company reported second quarter 2026 sales of $20.1 billion and earnings per share of $7.94, with $65 billion of new orders taking its backlog to a record $230 billion.

A backlog of that size sits on the same supplier base as everything else in defense manufacturing. For the largest prime contractors, the question is increasingly less about winning work than converting it on time, which is why supply chain visibility has moved up the agenda across the sector.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) is the software provider behind Ship OS, the $448 million Navy program announced December 9, 2025 to bring AI and data software to submarine builders, public shipyards and their suppliers. For the second quarter of 2026 the company reported revenue of $1.935 billion, up 93% year over year, including U.S. government revenue of $809 million, up 90%, and raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.150 billion to $8.158 billion.

“The sovereign AI revolution makes us very optimistic about the future,” said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp. Palantir is included because Ship OS is the clearest example of the Navy paying for the data layer between its yards and their suppliers. It is a reference point for the sector, not a comparison: edgeTI has no role in Ship OS, and the two companies operate at very different scale.

What to Watch

For the sector, the question is whether Ship OS and the Navy's additive manufacturing work widen into a procurement category with room for more than one supplier, including surface shipbuilding and the broader parts base. For edgeTI specifically, the questions are narrower: whether Digital SEA leads to further U.S. Navy-aligned work, whether its third-place challenge result and trade-press visibility translate into disclosed contracts, and how quickly U.S. activity can offset the lapsed Australian scopes.

The Navy has made clear that it sees the data running between shipyards and suppliers as part of the shipbuilding problem. That is a meaningful shift for small software companies working on it. Whether any particular one of them turns that shift into sustained revenue is a separate question, and edgeTI's own disclosures this month show both sides of it.

Stock Preachers Analysis

Get the full picture of where the market is heading with The Roadmap, the in-depth market report from Stock Preachers. Released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it covers the week ahead, the mid-week movers and the Friday recap in one read. The Roadmap is free during the public beta. Join at stockpreachers.com/..

_______________________

Article Sources:

[1] Edge Total Intelligence Inc., "Edge Total Intelligence to Expand its U.S. Navy Presence: with U$1.2 Million Austal USA Contracts," June 15, 2026, filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at

[2] Edge Total Intelligence Inc., "Edge Total Intelligence Provides Update on Australian Operations," September 8, 2026; second quarter and first half 2026 results, August 31, 2026; releases dated September 9, 16 and 22, 2026; and information provided by the Company regarding its result in the 2026 Maritime Manufacturing Innovation Challenge.

[3] National Defense Magazine, "AI, Digital Twins Seen as Solution to Shipyard Backlogs," by Allyson Park.

[4] U.S. Navy and Palantir Technologies Inc. announcement of the Shipbuilding Operating System (Ship OS) program, December 9, 2025, including the Navy's statement of pilot results.

[5] Curtiss-Wright Corporation, second quarter 2026 results, August 5, 2026, as furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Leonardo DRS, Inc., release dated September 17, 2026; Lockheed Martin Corporation, second quarter 2026 results; PTC Inc., third fiscal quarter 2026 results, July 29, 2026.

[6] Anduril Industries,“Anduril, U.S. Navy Invest $6.6 Billion to Expand America's Submarine Industrial Base,” October 6, 2026.

[7] Palantir Technologies Inc., second quarter 2026 results, August 3, 2026, as furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

American News Group |...

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This publication is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is never to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform their own research and due diligence and to consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.

This article is being distributed by American News Group, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has not been paid a fee and has not received any other compensation, from any party, for this article. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved by Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Readers should be aware that the profiled company reviewed and approved this content before publication, which may affect our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding it, and individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of Edge Total Intelligence Inc., but reserve the right to buy, sell, or hold shares of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland.