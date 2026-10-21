Neonc Deepens Abu Dhabi Research Ties As Its Brain Cancer Story Moves Forward

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agreement with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi establishes a framework for research collaboration as two children receive investigational NEO100 and a third is expected this week.

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) -“I wish someone had told me about that company.”

That is a familiar reaction when a stock attracts attention after investors have spent months overlooking it. The harder task is recognizing a developing business story while the chart still gives the market reasons to look away.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings (Nasdaq: NTHI) is giving investors another development to examine. According today's announcement, NeOnc signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to support research and clinical capability in oncology and central nervous system therapeutics.

24/7 Market News believes the announcement adds substance to a story that deserves a closer look: an investigational brain cancer platform with reported clinical data, expanding compassionate access and a broader framework for development in Abu Dhabi.

A Broader Research Framework in Abu Dhabi

Signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the MoU covers scientific exchange, specialist training, clinical development expertise and the generation and exchange of real-world evidence concerning CNS tumors.

The proposed collaboration includes work on trial design, endpoint selection, response assessment, neuro-oncology imaging and molecular diagnostics. These are practical elements of developing the people, methods and evidence needed to evaluate investigational treatments.

The parties will also assess opportunities for clinical research involving NeOnc's programs and explore a possible regional presence, including potential manufacturing, supply or distribution activities. The MoU is nonbinding and has a two-year term; specific clinical research and regional operating activities remain subject to separate agreements and applicable approvals.

In our view, the investor significance lies in the scope of that framework. If implemented, it could help NeOnc develop a more substantial base for clinical research and future regional activity.

Two Children Are Already Receiving Compassionate Care

The announcement also describes activity already underway. Two children in Abu Dhabi are receiving investigational NEO100 through NeOnc's Compassionate Care program. A third child from India is expected to enter the program this week.

NeOnc is separately working to open a Phase 1 study of NEO100 in the Emirate. Its existing Abu Dhabi IND clearances support clinical research, with additional requirements, including separate Institutional Review Board approval, to be satisfied before trial enrollment.

“For families facing brain cancer, access to investigational treatments and clinical research opportunities matters deeply,” said Amir F. Heshmatpour, NeOnc's Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, in the announcement.

The update follows NeOnc's October 16 report of early improvement in a critically ill three-year-old boy receiving compassionate-use NEO100 in Abu Dhabi. According to his treating physicians, the child was breathing independently and beginning to move his legs after treatment began. The company described these as early observations in one patient, without establishing that NEO100 caused the improvement.

For families facing an aggressive brain tumor, the importance of access to research and investigational care is deeply personal. That human purpose remains central to NeOnc's development story.

Clinical Results Give Investors More to Evaluate

In August, NeOnc reported that its 24-patient, open-label Phase 2a study of intranasal NEO100 in recurrent or progressive IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma met its primary endpoint. Six-month progression-free survival was 48.9%, compared with the study's pre-specified 20% benchmark.

The Abu Dhabi agreement adds a further development opportunity around a program that has already produced reported human clinical data.

Meanwhile, the reported NTHI short interest for September 30 totaled 757,739 shares.

If further studies support the early findings and the proposed collaboration leads to additional clinical development, we believe investors could have reason to reassess NeOnc's potential.

The recent chart shows where NTHI has been. The next clinical results and development milestones will help determine where the company goes from here.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.