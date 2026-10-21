Aibotics Advances PHILL ROBOTTM Trademark Protection As AI Wellness Platform Moves Toward Commercialization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Waterstone Edge handling final extension of U.S. trademark application as AIBotics continues development of its proprietary AI-powered wellness robot

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the“Company”), a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation, today announced that it has authorized Waterstone Edge to proceed with the final extension of its U.S. trademark application for PHILL ROBOTTM, the Company's proprietary AI-powered massage and wellness robotics platform.

The extension preserves the PHILL ROBOTTM trademark application through April 16, 2027, providing AIBotics additional time to complete the required Statement of Use and submit evidence demonstrating use of the PHILL ROBOTTM mark in U.S. commerce.

The U.S. trademark application covers massage apparatus, massage apparatus for massaging the entire body, and robotic massage apparatus. AIBotics' PHILL ROBOTTM trademark application, U.S. Serial No. 97847341, was originally filed on March 20, 2023. AIBotics currently owns and controls the intellectual property associated with the PHILL platform.

“PHILL is more than a product name. It is a brand we intend to build around a new generation of AI-enabled wellness robotics,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics.“We recognize that bringing PHILL to market has taken longer than originally anticipated, and we have had several false starts along the way. However, the additional time has allowed us to refine the technology, evaluate manufacturing alternatives and better position PHILL for commercialization.”

Mr. Kaplan continued,“At the same time, the market for AI-powered robotics and personalized wellness solutions has continued to expand, potentially creating an even greater opportunity than when we first introduced PHILL. We believe the combination of a stronger product, growing market demand and protected intellectual property puts us in a better position to build long-term value for our shareholders. Protecting the PHILL ROBOT name is an important part of that strategy.”

PHILL ROBOTTM is being developed as an AI-powered robotic wellness platform designed to provide personalized, on-demand therapeutic touch for home, wellness, hospitality and recovery applications. The platform combines a foldable robotic arm with adaptive AI control, interchangeable massage functions and connected software designed to personalize the user experience. AIBotics has continued advancing PHILL through product development, real-world pilot activity and U.S.-based manufacturing initiatives.

PHILL previously attracted national media attention as an early entrant in AI-powered robotic massage. Fox News featured the technology in 2023, highlighting its ability to learn and remember user preferences and adapt massage sessions to individual needs.

AIBotics views intellectual property protection as an important component of its strategy for building long-term value around proprietary technologies and brands. A recognized trademark can become a significant business asset as a product moves into commercialization, supporting brand recognition, licensing, distribution relationships and the goodwill associated with a growing product platform.

The PHILL ROBOTTM trademark complements the intellectual property surrounding the robot's design, functionality, software and underlying technology and is intended to help AIBotics establish and protect the PHILL identity as the platform advances toward broader commercialization.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement and scale solutions that improve how machines operate, automate business processes and extend the practical application of artificial intelligence into the physical world. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a diversified robotics and autonomous-systems platform designed to support commercial, industrial and other mission-driven applications across global markets. For more information on AIBotics, visit .

About PHILL ROBOTTM

PHILL ROBOTTM is AIBotics' proprietary AI-powered massage, scratch and caress robot designed to bring intelligent, personalized wellness robotics into homes and commercial environments. The platform is being developed for applications including residential wellness, fitness and recovery facilities, hospitality, spas and other markets where automated therapeutic-touch technology may provide a scalable alternative to conventional massage equipment.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the integration and expansion of the acquired NovaCore assets; future revenue opportunities; the achievement of earn-out milestones; the development and commercialization of drone, mapping, AI, LiDAR, automation and other services; the continuation or expansion of customer, supplier, educational and institutional relationships; the transfer or assignment of contracts requiring third-party consent; future public- and private-sector opportunities; technical-laboratory expansion; training, apprenticeship and internship programs; the contemplated deployment of $1.0 million of capital; the Company's Regulation A offering and ability to raise capital; and AIBotics' broader growth strategy in Jamaica and the Caribbean. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital, integrate and operate the acquired assets, obtain required third-party consents, retain customers and strategic relationships, win competitive tenders, execute technology deployments, generate revenue, achieve earn-out milestones and successfully expand into new markets. There can be no assurance that planned projects, partnerships, deployments, capital raises, customer opportunities or revenue targets will be completed or achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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