Coinshares To Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 18



Results to be published before the U.S. market opens

Management webcast and live Q&A to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT Registration available at CoinShares Wavecast.

JERSEY, Channel Islands, November 6, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) (“CoinShares” or the“Company”), a global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced that it will publish its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, before the U.S. market opens.

The results announcement, financial statements and accompanying presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page: investor.coinshares.com/financials.

Earnings Webcast and Q&A

Management will host a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT that day to discuss the results, followed by a live question-and-answer session.

The webcast will be led by Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Morris, Chief Financial Officer, joined by Richard Nash, senior member of the CEO Office.

Investors and analysts can register at CoinShares Wavecast.

Questions may be submitted before or during the webcast through the earnings portal.

A replay and transcript will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website following the event.

About CoinShares

CoinShares PLC (“CoinShares”) is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States. CoinShares' affiliated entities are regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares PLC is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.

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