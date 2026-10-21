Candidate Forum: Kinkead Vs. Aguglia In PA House District 20 Oct. 22

PA House District 20 Debate

Kinkead and Aguglia face off in a PA HD-20 Candidate Forum on October 22. Media invited.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PRESS RELEASE

State Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny) and Republican challenger Joe Aguglia will debate Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Northgate High School in Pittsburgh. The forum is the only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania House District 20 race, less than two weeks before the November 3 general election.

Jon Delano, longtime KDKA-TV political analyst, will moderate. Make Voters the Donors, a cross-partisan organization, is hosting the event. The co-hosts are the Republican Committee of Allegheny County and the Avalon and Bellevue Democratic Committees.

Media access begins at 5:45 p.m. Both candidates will be available for interviews during a 6–6:30 p.m. meet-and-greet. The moderated debate is scheduled for 6:45–7:45 p.m., followed by closing remarks from 7:45–8 p.m. An ASL interpreter will be present. Ample parking is available at the school.

Voters may submit questions by Wednesday, October 21, via the event page or by emailing.... Audience questions will also be taken.

ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Since 2020, state Rep. Emily Kinkead has served Pennsylvania's 20th House District – Ross Township, Avalon, Bellevue, and West View Boroughs, and parts of the city of Pittsburgh. She serves on the House Appropriations, Judiciary, Labor & Industry, Human Services, and Agriculture & Rural Affairs committees. She chairs the Legislative Hunger Caucus and serves on the leadership team of the Pennsylvania Progressive Caucus.

Joe Aguglia is a Senior Legal Compliance Officer, former prosecutor, and policy writer. As a candidate for Pennsylvania House District 20, he is focused on practical leadership that keeps local voices at the center. Joe's priorities include making Pennsylvania more affordable, pursuing property tax relief, holding government accountable, and promoting responsible government. He is committed to safe communities, strong education, and real opportunities for working families.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Candidate forum and moderated debate for Pennsylvania House District 20 (Ross Township, Avalon, Bellevue, West View, and parts of Pittsburgh)

When: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Northgate High School, 589 Union Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202

Event page:

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Sliwa

Make Voters The Donors

+1 202-750-1684

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Candidate Forum: Kinkead vs. Aguglia in PA House District 20 – Oct. 22 News Provided By Make Voters The Donors October 21, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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