The Family Online Safety Institute Welcomes Wizz App As Newest Member

Two logos displayed on white background: FOSI Family Online Safety Institute blue logo and Wizz purple logo

Today, the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) announces that Wizz App will become its newest member company.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI ) announces that Wizz App will become its newest member company. For young people, building relationships online has become an everyday norm, and both organizations are committed to making sure those connections happen in spaces designed around their safety and authenticity.Wizz App is an app where young people connect one-to-one with peers, built without likes, followers, or popularity metrics, and used by more than 16 million Gen Z.“I've appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Wizz and spend time with the app firsthand. The team is creating a space for young people to connect and build friendships in the digital space while recognizing the responsibility that comes with serving a younger audience,” said Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute.Wizz App has made safety a central part of its approach to the platform, contributing 50% of its operational costs to safety and using verification technology, pre-delivery content moderation, and behavioral monitoring in social media. Over the past few years, Wizz App has built a 10-layer safety system that every user passes through, from the moment they create an account to every message they send in the app.“We are honored to join FOSI as members. Safety has always been at the foundation of Wizz App, and working alongside FOSI's world-class online safety experts will help us strengthen that foundation even further. Online safety is not the work of any one company. It is a shared responsibility, and one we embrace fully,” said Alexandra Ryabova, Head of Operations of Wizz App.At the 2026 FOSI European Forum in Brussels, Wizz App presented the 10-layer safety system that helps protect every user on its platform. The company is also an active member of the Tech Coalition and the Internet Watch Foundation, reflecting its belief that safety standards grow stronger through shared knowledge.About FOSI:The Family Online Safety Institute is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government and the non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety. Through research, resources, events and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages a sense of digital citizenship for all. FOSI's membership includes many of the leading Internet and telecommunications companies around the world.About Wizz App:Wizz App is a social discovery app connecting more than 16 million young people through authentic, one-to-one conversations. Gen Z uses Wizz App to find their people and build meaningful connections in a safe, pressure-free space. Learn more at

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The Family Online Safety Institute Welcomes Wizz App as Newest Member News Provided By Wizz App October 21, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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