Presmart Solutions Introduces Partner Advantage Program To Help Printers And Mail Service Providers Grow Revenue

Expanded partner initiative helps printing & mailing organizations recover mail volume, strengthen customer relationships, and create new revenue opportunities.

- Phil Messuri, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PreSmart Solutions, a provider of advanced address data remediation technology, today announced the introduction of its PreSmart Partner Advantage Program, an evolution of its Channel Partner Program, designed to help commercial printers, mail service providers (MSPs), and marketing agencies expand their capabilities and grow revenue.

The program enables partners to easily integrate PreSmart and its advanced ResolvePlusTM address correction capabilities into their existing services and workflows, helping customers identify and recover questionable records that might otherwise be removed from production.

For printers and mail service providers, those recovered records represent more than improved address quality. They create opportunities for additional mail production, increased revenue, and stronger customer relationships.

More Mail. More Revenue. More Advantage.

The PreSmart Partner Advantage Program offers companies that produce direct mail several benefits:

.Recovered mail volume: Identify and remediate problematic address records for additional print and mail production.

.Expanded services and revenue opportunities: Incorporate advanced address resolution into existing customer offerings, including white-label options and brandable templates and sales tools.

.No software license purchase required: Easily integrate PreSmart's web-based technology in current workflows without purchasing software licenses.

.Support sales team growth: Provide eligible sales professionals with opportunities to earn commissions on qualifying PreSmart sales, subject to program terms.

“PreSmart's Partner Advantage Program provides an additional income stream alongside core print and mailing services, resulting in new revenue and improved mailing performance,” said Phil Messuri, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales.

Learn More

Printing companies, mail service providers, and marketing agencies interested in the opportunity to add PreSmart's advanced address data quality and remediation technology to their existing services can visit PreSmart Solutions Partner Advantage Program to learn more or schedule an introductory conversation.

Mary Lynum

PreSmart Solutions

+1 612-791-9726

...

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PreSmart Solutions Introduces Partner Advantage Program to Help Printers and Mail Service Providers Grow Revenue News Provided By PreSmart Solutions October 21, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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