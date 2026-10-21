Forbes India Series Profiles Guntur Neurosurgeon Building Advanced Brain And Spine Care Outside India's Metros

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, featured in Forbes India's Brand Connect series,“Dynamic leaders powering India's future.”

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), featured among the leaders profiled in Forbes India's Brand Connect series,“Dynamic leaders powering India's future.”

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

From Global Training to Local Impact: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla brings world-class brain, spine, stroke, and neurovascular care to Tier-II India through advanced neurosurgical technologies and comprehensive neuroscience services at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Gun

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, fellowship-trained epilepsy surgeon, highlights 92 epilepsy surgery cases and the importance of timely evaluation for children with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Forbes India featured Dr. Rao of Dr. Rao's IIN, Guntur, on September 30 for minimally invasive brain and spine surgery in a non-metropolitan city.

- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao's HospitalGUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) offers minimally invasive neurosurgery in a non-metropolitan city and was featured in ForbesDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Chief Neurosurgeon and Founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), has been profiled in Forbes India's Brand Connect series“Dynamic leaders powering India's future,” which features founders and executives from healthcare, technology, infrastructure and manufacturing. The profile describes his work in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, where he set up the institute so that patients in smaller Indian cities can access complex brain and spine surgery that has traditionally required travel to metropolitan centres or abroad.The profile covers Dr. Rao's neurosurgical training at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, his fellowships in the United States, and his research recognitions, which are set out below.Dr. Rao is a minimally invasive neurosurgeon, pediatric neurosurgeon, cerebrovascular endovascular neurosurgeon, skull base neurosurgeon, neuro-oncology specialist and stereotactic radiosurgeon. After NIMS, he completed fellowships in the United States in skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, functional neurosurgery, radiosurgery and minimally invasive techniques. He is an International Member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and a Member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), USA.His research has been recognised with the Brainlab Neurosurgery Best Paper Award at the CNS annual meeting, Best Paper honours at MISSABCON and PASMISSCON, and the COSSCON Gold Medal for spine surgery research.How the institute worksDr. Rao's IIN treats brain, spine, stroke and nerve conditions, with a focus on minimally invasive approaches to skull base disease, cerebrovascular disease, brain tumours, pediatric neurosurgical conditions and conditions treated with stereotactic radiosurgery. Its facilities include intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM), functional brain mapping, neuronavigation, a biplane catheterisation laboratory, a hybrid operation theatre and intraoperative CT.According to the institute, Dr. Rao has performed 12,000 minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, 4,000 of them in Guntur. The institute says it works with four neurosurgeons across seven cities, and that about 10% of its patients come from outside India, with others travelling from different Indian states. These figures have not been independently verified.Why location matters in neurosurgical careMany neurosurgical conditions, including brain haemorrhage, head injury and acute stroke, are time-sensitive, and distance to a specialist centre can affect when treatment begins. Dr. Rao says this is the main reason he chose to build the institute in Guntur rather than in a metropolitan city.“For several conditions, the time it takes to reach a centre with the right team and equipment matters as much as the surgery itself,” said Dr. Rao.“We built the institute in Guntur so that patients in this region have a neurosurgical option closer to home.”About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is a neurosurgery and neurosciences centre in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India, led by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. It provides minimally invasive brain surgery, skull base surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, neuro-oncology and pediatric neurosurgery.Forbes India's Brand Connect content is equivalent to an advertisement and is not written or produced by Forbes India journalists. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Patients should consult a qualified healthcare professional about their individual condition.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Old Bank Street, besides AK Biryani Point, Kothapeta, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaEmail:...Phone: +919010056444Website: drraoshospitals

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Forbes India Series Profiles Guntur Neurosurgeon Building Advanced Brain and Spine Care Outside India's Metros News Provided By Patibandla Naryana Swamy Neurosciences LLP October 21, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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