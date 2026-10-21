Keyway Announces Sites, A New AI Capability For Creating Interactive Dashboards And Reports From CRE Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New AI capability lets CRE teams turn documents and connected data into customizable dashboards, reports, and applications in minutes.

- Eglae Recchia, CEO KeywayNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keyway, the Agentic Operating System for commercial real estate, announced Keyway Sites, a new capability within its KeyDocs platform that allows users to turn their documents and connected data into interactive dashboards, reports, and applications using natural language, creating entirely new ways to explore, interact with, and put their information to work.Commercial real estate organizations manage vast amounts of information across leases, financial statements, operating reports, and other property records. Yet transforming that information into useful insights often involves long hours of manually assembling spreadsheets and presentations or relying on analysts and developers to build custom reports, taking valuable time away from higher-value activities.Keyway Sites simplifies this process. Users can describe what they want to see, generate an interactive experience in minutes, and refine it with AI. By combining document intelligence with information from Keyway and connected services, teams can customize charts, calculations, navigation, and branding to suit their needs, then share those experiences internally alongside their existing documents.“Real estate firms have accumulated enormous amounts of valuable information, but turning it into something useful across the business remains a challenge,” said Eglae Recchia, CEO of Keyway.“With Keyway Sites, we're giving teams the ability to create the tools and experiences they need around their own data and workflows, making enterprise software more flexible and relevant to how they actually operate.”For asset managers, this could mean building dashboards to track lease expirations, rental income, and portfolio performance. Acquisitions teams could combine financial data and property documents into interactive investment views, while other teams could create recurring reports without rebuilding them manually.The introduction of Sites marks another step in Keyway's vision for industry-specific AI, giving organizations greater ownership over their technology and expanding what they can achieve with the information they already have. It also lays the foundation for future customizable experiences within KeyRoom, including customer-built pages, widgets, and applications connected to their existing data and workflows.About Keyway:Keyway is the Agentic Operating System purpose-built for commercial real estate. By connecting data, documents, and workflows into a unified layer, Keyway enables teams to work faster, make more informed decisions, and drive business growth.Media ContactFelisa BlaquierCommunications Manager...

Felisa Blaquier

Keyway

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Keyway Announces Sites, a New AI Capability for Creating Interactive Dashboards and Reports from CRE Data News Provided By Keyway October 21, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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