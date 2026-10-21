Prez Murmu Presents Lalit Kala Akademi Awards, Calls For Greater Support To Emerging Artists

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Lalit Kala Akademi awards to selected artists of the 65th National Exhibition of Art at a ceremony in the national capital.

She also felicitated the Grand Prize winners and recipients of "Honourable Mentions from the 3rd Print Biennale India, 2026."

Addressing the gathering, the President described the event as a celebration of India's artistic heritage, cultural diversity and contemporary creativity.

“Through this event, we are celebrating the rich tradition of India's diverse arts, its creative energy, and its ever-evolving artistic expressions,” she said.

President Murmu emphasised that art extends far beyond paintings on canvas or sculptures carved from stone.

“Art is a reflection of our culture. It reflects the memories, experiences of the present, and aspirations for the future. Art enables us to perceive and understand our times and society from a fresh perspective,” she observed.

Highlighting the need to bridge traditional and modern practices, the President stressed the importance of equipping artists from remote areas with training in new technologies and contemporary techniques. This, she said, would enable them to showcase their skills and compete on wider platforms.

She also underscored the practical challenges faced by artists today. Beyond creative opportunities, they require financial support, access to broader markets and connections with art collectors.

President Murmu expressed satisfaction that the Lalit Kala Akademi and the Ministry of Culture are working to encourage the sale of artworks.

Calling for art to move beyond gallery walls, she urged that it reach schools, universities, public spaces and wider sections of society.

“Let us provide ample opportunities to young and emerging artists to develop their talent, explore new mediums, and expand their creative potential,” the President said.

The ceremony reaffirmed the government's commitment to nurturing India's vibrant art ecosystem while ensuring that both traditional practitioners and the next generation of creators receive the support needed to thrive.

The event, organised under the aegis of the President's Secretariat and the Ministry of Culture, celebrated the continuing vitality of Indian visual arts on the national stage.