Milma Offers Milk, Not Rs 50,000 Cash Gift

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (IANS) Milma may be known for its milk and dairy products, but a WhatsApp message promising a Rs 50,000 cash gift in its name has forced the Kerala dairy brand to remind the public that it is not in the business of handing out cash.

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), which markets its products under the Milma brand, has warned the public against a fake link circulating in WhatsApp groups and other online platforms.

The federation has filed a police complaint and initiated legal action to remove the fraudulent links.

It has also issued a warning through its official social media accounts.

Milma clarified that it has no scheme to distribute cash or gifts to customers during festivals or other occasions.

Consumers have been urged not to be carried away by promises of easy money made in the brand's name.

This is not the first time Milma has had to deal with such offers.

A few months ago, fake links claiming to offer a 'Milma annual celebration gift' and a 'Milma Independence Day gift' circulated online.

Those links were taken down following legal action by the federation.

The latest offer has once again prompted Milma to caution consumers against misleading messages.

Officials have urged the public to verify such claims through the federation's official channels and avoid sharing unverified links.

Established in 1980, Milma markets milk and dairy products through a cooperative network of dairy farmers.

It operates through a three-tier structure comprising primary milk societies, regional unions and the state federation.

Though not a government department, Milma works closely with the Kerala government's dairy development system and receives support through various government schemes.

A trusted dairy brand in Kerala for 46 years, Milma has now found itself having to deal with an unusual problem, someone else is offering money in its name, while the federation is left warning people not to believe the offer.