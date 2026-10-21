8Th Pay Commission: How Experts Calculate Gratuity Based On Your Salary

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Employee unions are pushing hard for salary, gratuity, and pension reforms under the 8th Pay Commission. Gratuity links directly to your basic pay, so retirement benefits will likely jump once the new commission kicks in.

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in the consultation phase. A three-member panel led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai wrapped up its Bengaluru meeting on October 8. The panel will hold the next round of talks in Mumbai on October 22 and 23.

Employee unions are keeping up the pressure for changes in the salary structure. Gratuity and retirement benefits have become a massive talking point for central government employees who are nearing retirement.

Major unions like the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) placed several demands before the panel recently. They want a better fitment factor, revised basic pay, higher allowances, and pension reforms. The panel is also discussing proposals to hike the maximum gratuity limit.

Unions want to improve the living standards of working employees and pensioners through a meaningful salary review after a decade. The final outcome completely depends on the commission's recommendations and the government's final call.

Gratuity is a one-time financial benefit that eligible employees get for their long service at retirement. The government calculates this based on the employee's drawn emoluments and qualifying service. Under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021, retiring employees usually get one-fourth of their total pay for every six months of qualifying service, subject to a maximum cap.

BankBazaar CEO Adhil Shetty explains that gratuity is a lump sum payout given at retirement to recognize long service. The calculation uses the last drawn basic pay and dearness allowance. Employees receive one-fourth of this amount for every six months of service, capped at Rs 25 lakh. A basic pay hike under the 8th Pay Commission will automatically increase the gratuity payout for new retirees.

The central government formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. This three-member committee, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will complete one year of operations in a few weeks. The commission has an 18-month tenure as per its Terms of Reference (ToR) and will likely submit its report by May-June 2027.

All demands regarding gratuity, allowances, and pensions remain mere proposals until the panel submits its final report and the government announces its decision. Working employees and pensioners should wait for the official recommendations before making any assumptions about their retirement benefits.

This article provides general information only. The final gratuity benefits will depend entirely on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's official approval and implementation.