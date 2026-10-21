Frozen Ground, No Problem: CTS Services Readies Hydrovac Fleet For Winter Digging Season In Arkansas

MENAFN - GetNews) CTS Services, Inc., an industrial and environmental services contractor based in Benton, Ark., is readying its hydrovac fleet for the winter digging season, scheduling cold weather excavation work performed with heated-water hydro excavation trucks.

BENTON, Ark. - October 21, 2026 - CTS Services, Inc., an industrial and environmental services contractor based in Benton, Ark., is readying its hydrovac fleet for the winter digging season, scheduling cold weather excavation work performed with heated-water hydro excavation trucks.

Frozen ground brings conventional digging to a crawl and raises the risk of damaging buried utilities, since mechanical buckets and blades have to work harder against hardened soil. Hydro excavation with heated water cuts through frozen ground, allowing crews to keep exposing, repairing and installing utilities through the winter months without sacrificing precision.

The process uses pressurized heated water to break up frozen soil while a vacuum system removes the loosened material, leaving buried lines visible and undamaged. Winter utility emergencies, including water main breaks and damaged service lines, often cannot wait for a thaw, and heated-water excavation gives municipalities and utilities a way to respond without adding risk to already stressed infrastructure.

"Frozen ground used to mean waiting, or taking chances with a backhoe," said Chad Slaughter, owner of CTS Services. "Heated water lets us work straight through the cold and still protect what is buried under the job site."

CTS Services recommends that contractors and facility managers plan winter excavation needs early, including slot trenching, potholing, daylighting and debris removal, so crews and trucks are scheduled before the first hard freeze. The company's hydrovac fleet is supported by dry vacuum trucks, liquid-ring vacuum trucks and tankers, allowing one vendor to cover excavation, vacuum and cleanup scopes on the same project.

CTS Services has served industrial and environmental clients since 2013 and dispatches from Benton, Ark., covering the entire state of Arkansas and surrounding states.

About CTS Services, Inc.:

CTS Services, Inc. is an industrial and environmental services contractor based in Benton, Arkansas, serving Arkansas and surrounding states since 2013. The company provides hydro excavation, industrial vacuum truck services, hydroblasting, tank cleaning, confined space rescue and sewage cleanup for utilities, municipalities, industrial facilities and contractors across the region.