Bold City Glass & Showers Brings Custom Frameless Shower Door Installation To Atlantic Beach, FL

MENAFN - GetNews) Bold City Glass & Showers is putting its hometown first this fall, bringing custom frameless shower door installation to more Atlantic Beach bathrooms from its shop on West 9th Street.

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL - October 21, 2026 - Bold City Glass & Showers is putting its hometown first this fall, bringing custom frameless shower door installation to more Atlantic Beach bathrooms from its shop on West 9th Street. The company designs, measures and installs each enclosure for the opening it will fill rather than pulling a stock size off a shelf.

Plenty of older Atlantic Beach homes still have framed sliding doors from earlier remodels, and homeowners replacing them now have a wider set of options. They choose from frameless and semi-framed hinged doors, sliding panels, neo-angle corner units, tub enclosures and fixed splash panels.

Each project starts with a free in-home estimate. An installer laser-measures the opening and checks the walls and curb for plumb before the company orders any glass. Customers then pick clear, frosted, rain or textured glass and choose hardware in chrome, brushed nickel, matte black or oil-rubbed bronze. Crews handle frameless shower door installation from start to finish, so the same team that measured the shower comes back to set the glass.

"People in Atlantic Beach are our neighbors, so we hear about it at the grocery store if a door doesn't close right," said Chandler Bell of Bold City Glass & Showers. "A lot of the older bathrooms here are a little out of square. We would rather find that on the first visit and design around it than have a homeowner find it after the glass goes in."

The company's page on custom frameless shower doors and enclosures in Atlantic Beach walks homeowners through glass types, hardware finishes and steam shower options before they book a visit. For homeowners planning a home spa, the company also builds steam shower enclosures with glass made to handle constant heat and humidity.

Bold City Glass & Showers recently shared how homeowners across Duval County choose the company for shower door and frameless glass work. The Atlantic Beach push keeps that focus close to home. Crews also serve Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra and the rest of Jacksonville. Homeowners can call or text the shop, or request an estimate through the company website.

About Bold City Glass

Bold City Glass, operating as Bold City Glass & Showers, is a residential and commercial glass company based in Atlantic Beach, Florida, serving Jacksonville and the surrounding Duval and St. Johns county communities. The company specializes in custom shower doors and frameless enclosures and also installs mirrors, glass railings, wine walls and partition walls. Bold City Glass backs its work with a customer satisfaction guarantee. For more information, visit .