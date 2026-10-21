Geekyants Earns Openai Select Partner Status, Strengthening Enterprise AI Delivery

San Francisco, US - October 21, 2026 - GeekyAnts, an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering & Consulting Company, has earned Select Partner status in the OpenAI Partner Network. OpenAI introduced this global program on June 14, 2026, to help partners build, sell, and deliver AI solutions and move enterprise customers from AI ambition to measurable outcomes. The status comes as Gartner forecasts worldwide AI spending to reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, a 47% increase year over year.

Enterprise AI Delivery Shifts From Model Access to Execution

AI use now reaches most organizations, while financial returns move more slowly. McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey finds that nearly nine in ten respondents use AI regularly in at least one business function. The share reporting an EBIT contribution from AI remains at 37%, essentially unchanged from a year earlier.

Organizations with stronger results redesign workflows around AI. They also back their deployments with leadership commitment and operational rigor.

Budgets face closer review as spending grows. Gartner projects end-user spending on AI models and platforms to total $64 billion in 2026, up 63.4% from 2025. Arunasree Cheparthi, Senior Principal Research Analyst at Gartner, notes that enterprise buyers now focus on usage efficiency, cost control, and measurable outcomes.

OpenAI describes the same gap in its announcement. The company states that model capability is no longer the limiting factor for enterprise value. It identifies use-case selection, workflow redesign, systems integration, and adoption at scale as the remaining work for enterprise AI delivery.

The OpenAI Partner Network addresses that work with a $150 million investment in its partner ecosystem and a goal to train and enable 300,000 certified consultants by the end of 2026. Partners progress through three tiers: Select, Advanced, and Elite. Each tier sets a high bar for sales performance, technical capability, co-sell engagement, and deployment experience.

As the platform evolves, partners will be able to earn specializations in areas such as Codex, cybersecurity, and agents. For complex deployments, OpenAI is also piloting a Forward Deployed Experts program that aligns qualified partner practitioners with its Forward Deployed Engineering teams.

GeekyAnts' Engineering Work With OpenAI Models

In 2023, GeekyAnts connected topgeek, its in-house hiring platform, to the OpenAI API to automate interview evaluation. Deepgram transcribed spoken answers, and the OpenAI API then rated each response and generated feedback.

A separate GeekyAnts case study describes an AI interview system for automated candidate screening. The platform uses OpenAI's GPT-4 with LangChain to generate resume-aware questions that adapt in real time. WebSocket connections keep the interface and voice services in sync, and Redis manages distributed state across concurrent sessions. Cheat detection flags behavioral anomalies during interviews.

This work forms part of the company's AI consulting and transformation practice, which covers generative AI solutions, AI copilots, intelligent automation, agentic workflows, predictive analytics, and RAG implementations. Each practice at GeekyAnts pairs strategic consulting with hands-on engineering. In June 2026, the company received the Excellence in AI & Digital Transformation award at the ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026 – Gujarat Edition in Ahmedabad.

"Enterprises want AI programs that hold up in production and show clear value," said Kumar Pratik, Founder and CEO of GeekyAnts. "The work that matters most is connecting models to company data, security controls, and the workflows teams already run. Select status in the OpenAI Partner Network strengthens how GeekyAnts approaches that work for enterprise clients."

About GeekyAnts

GeekyAnts is a global technology consulting and product development company specializing in digital transformation, end-to-end app development, digital product design, and custom software solutions, with offices in San Francisco, London, and Bengaluru. Learn more at geekyants/en-us or reach the team directly at ....

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