Coast Guard Veteran Founds Annsa And Co To Honor The Bond Between Families And Their Pets

MENAFN - GetNews)""My service in the Coast Guard taught me the importance of duty, integrity, and looking out for others. Those same values guide how we run Annsa and Co. When our family looked at Jovie and saw how much joy and loyalty she brought into our lives, we knew we had something worth sharing. This company is built on the belief that pets deserve the same commitment and care we give to any member of our family.""A U.S. Coast Guard veteran has launched Annsa & Co., an online pet company inspired by the family dog Jovie and built on the values of love, loyalty, and family. The new brand aims to serve pet owners who prioritize quality, trust, and meaningful companionship, with long-term plans for charitable initiatives supporting animals and the people who care for them.

King George, Virginia - October 21, 2026 - A U.S. Coast Guard veteran has turned a family's deep love for their dog into a new American pet brand. Annsa & Co. officially launched its online store this month, offering a curated selection of pet products for owners who believe their animals deserve more than the bare minimum.

The company draws its inspiration from Jovie, a dog the family affectionately calls JoJo, whose presence has shaped the way the founders think about loyalty, companionship, and responsibility. What began as a personal appreciation for the role animals play in family life has evolved into a business venture with aspirations that extend well beyond commerce.

The founder's military background plays a significant role in the company's operational philosophy. Values cultivated during years of Coast Guard service, including discipline, accountability, and service to others, form the backbone of how Annsa & Co. approaches its relationships with customers and the broader pet owner community. The company has committed to honest business practices, fair pricing, and a level of transparency that the founders believe is often lacking in the online retail space.

Annsa & Co. has deliberately chosen to curate its product offerings rather than stock an overwhelming catalog. Each item available through the online store has been selected with specific attention to quality, comfort, and safety. The founders apply a simple test to every product consideration: would they choose this for Jovie? If the answer is no, the product does not make it onto the site.

This selective approach reflects the company's understanding of its core customer base. Annsa & Co. serves pet parents who invest time, thought, and resources into their animals' wellbeing. These customers are not simply looking for the lowest price available. They want to purchase from brands that share their values, brands that understand the difference between owning a pet and truly sharing a life with one.

The company's mission statement references three pillars: love, loyalty, and family. These are not abstract marketing concepts for the founders but lived principles drawn from their own experiences with Jovie and reinforced by their Christian faith. Compassion, honesty, and integrity serve as guiding standards for every business decision, from product sourcing to customer service interactions.

Annsa & Co. has also signaled its intention to develop charitable programs as the company grows. The founders envision a future in which the brand actively supports animals in need and assists families facing challenges in caring for their pets. While specific programs have not yet been announced, the commitment to giving back has been woven into the company's foundational planning.

The online store is now open and accessible to customers nationwide. The founders have described the launch as the first chapter in a story they hope will span generations, turning one family's extraordinary bond with a cherished companion into a lasting legacy that benefits the broader pet-owning community.

About Us

Annsa & Co. is a family-founded online pet company inspired by the family dog Jovie, also known as JoJo. Founded by a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and guided by Christian principles of compassion, honesty, and integrity, the company offers thoughtfully curated pet products and is committed to building meaningful relationships with pet parents who consider their animals family.

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