MENAFN - GetNews)IllustrationKicksOnDeck, a shoe store in Palm City, Florida, is open seven days a week this October and serves customers within a 50 to 75 mile radius. Local shoppers can visit any day, including the days before the October 24 Trick-or-Trot 5K Trail Run.

PALM CITY, FL - October 21, 2026 - KicksOnDeck, a shoe store in Palm City, is open seven days a week this October for shoppers across a service area that reaches 50 to 75 miles from the store. Its weekly calendar has no closed day, weekdays or weekends.

Customers can pick any day to visit. Nobody has to plan a shoe purchase around a closed Sunday or Monday. The 50 to 75 mile radius reaches well past the town limits and takes in shoppers from neighboring areas.

Runners have a date to plan around this month. The Trick-or-Trot 5K Trail Run takes place in Palm City on October 24. With the store open every day of the week, shoppers can stop in on whichever day before the race suits them.

Key facts:



Category: Shoe Store

Location: Palm City, FL

Hours: Open seven days a week

Service area: a 50 to 75 mile radius Phone: 786-577-8035

When is KicksOnDeck open?

KicksOnDeck is open seven days a week, so shoppers can visit on any day from Monday through Sunday. To confirm the day's hours before a trip, call 786-577-8035 or visit kicksondeck.

What area does KicksOnDeck serve?

KicksOnDeck serves customers within a 50 to 75 mile radius of its store. That reach covers the town and the surrounding region, and shoppers from either can plan a visit on any of the seven days the store is open.

About KicksOnDeck

KicksOnDeck is a shoe store in Palm City, Florida. The store is open seven days a week and serves customers within a 50 to 75 mile radius. Shoppers can reach KicksOnDeck by phone at 786-577-8035.

Visit kicksondeck.