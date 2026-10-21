Jordan, Yemen Sign Five-Year Agreement To Strengthen Cultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Culture signed a five-year memorandum of cooperation with Yemen on Wednesday to expand cultural exchanges, preserve heritage, support creative industries and advance digital transformation in the cultural sector.

The memorandum, signed at the ministry's headquarters in Amman by Ministry Secretary-General Nidal Ahmad and Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan Jalal Faqira, establishes a framework for cooperation in the arts, literature, publishing, translation and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. It emphasizes the protection of intellectual property rights in joint projects to support a sustainable cultural partnership.

According to a ministry statement, the agreement also covers cultural and creative industries, traditional crafts, cultural media, national libraries and cultural centers. It provides for exchanging expertise in digitizing archives and manuscripts, developing joint digital platforms for cultural content and using virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence to preserve, disseminate and manage cultural information.

The memorandum also calls for exchanging cultural and artistic delegations and experts, organizing cultural weeks, festivals, exhibitions, forums and workshops, and implementing training programs to strengthen cultural management capabilities.

Other areas of cooperation include exchanging publications, printed materials and audiovisual content, as well as protecting intellectual property rights associated with joint projects.

Following the signing, Ahmad said the memorandum builds on the historical relations between Jordan and Yemen and reflects their shared commitment to expanding cultural and creative cooperation. He noted that the two countries have maintained a cultural agreement since 2000.

Ahmad emphasized the importance of translating the memorandum's provisions into joint programs and projects that strengthen ties between cultural institutions and creative professionals in both countries. Such initiatives, he said, would facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, support Arab culture and help preserve cultural heritage for future generations.

He also highlighted Yemen's participation in various cultural and heritage events and programs held in Jordan.

For his part, Faqira said the memorandum reflects the depth of bilateral relations and the two countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields.

He noted that the agreement creates opportunities to exchange cultural and artistic expertise, organize joint events and exhibitions, and cooperate in documenting and preserving cultural heritage. These efforts, he said, would help showcase the cultural identities of both countries and raise awareness of their rich heritage.

Faqira also highlighted the potential of digital technologies and creative industries to preserve heritage and broaden access to cultural content.

He stressed the importance of continued coordination to strengthen bilateral ties and create new opportunities for artists, creative professionals, and cultural institutions in Jordan and Yemen.

//Petra// AJ