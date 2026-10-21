West Irbid Municipality, GIZ Sign €919,000 Agreements For Waste Management, Jobs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 21 (Petra) – West Irbid Municipality (WIM) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed two agreements, worth a combined €919,000 under the Cash for Green Services program to manufacture waste containers, upgrade the municipality's factory, and create local employment opportunities.

Talking at the signing ceemony, Municipal Committee Chairman Mohammad Qudah said the agreements aim to improve environmental services and generate jobs in line with the municipality's 2024–2028 strategic plan.

The first agreement, valued at €315,000, provides raw materials for manufacturing 900 waste containers at the municipality's metal and concrete products factory. It also includes employing 20 blacksmiths for three months and upgrading the factory to increase production capacity.

Qudah noted that local production would help meet the municipality's waste management needs, improve public cleanliness, and provide employment for skilled workers in the area.

Meanwhile, the second agreement, worth €604,000, provides for the employment of 60 workers per three-month cycle over a 16-month period, allowing job opportunities to rotate among local residents.

The program offers paid employment in environmental activities, contributing to improved municipal services and household incomes.

Qudah added that the municipality's factory, accredited by the Royal Scientific Society, supplies waste containers to other municipalities and has received visits from GIZ delegations to review its operations.

He emphasized the municipality's commitment to implementing both projects according to schedule, improving environmental services, and expanding employment opportunities across its districts.

As for their scope, the agreements form part of the municipality's efforts to strengthen cooperation with international development partners and improve local waste management services.

//Petra// AO