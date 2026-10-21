Putin-Witkoff Meeting Lasts About Three Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The BBC Russian service reported this, Ukrinform says.

The meeting lasted about three hours.

Special Envoy of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev took part in the talks.

Another Special Envoy of President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, was unable to travel to St. Petersburg due to illness.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Kushner joined the talks with Putin via video link.

Putin announces release of American Stephen Hubbard during meeting with

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said he planned to discuss in Russia new proposals for ending the war in Ukraine, including holding trilateral peace talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow, as well as involving other interested parties.