Azerbaijan Approves Amendments To Kyrgyzstan Fund Establishment Agreement
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The "Second supplementary agreement on amendments to the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund, dated October 11, 2022," signed in the city of Cholpon-Ata on July 31, 2026, has been approved.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant law.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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