Azerbaijan Establishes Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park State Reserve

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park State Reserve has been established in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the territory of the Azykh and Taghlar cave sites, located in the Khojavand district, recognized as some of the oldest human settlements and considered unique examples of world culture, is hereby designated as the Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park State Reserve. This designation aims to ensure the preservation, restoration, and scientifically-based research of these sites as historical and cultural heritage assets, as well as to promote their archaeological significance both domestically and internationally.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must approve the statute of the reserve within a period of three months.

Furthermore, it must define the boundaries and the protection zone of the reserve, establish a special regime for its territory, and inform the President of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, it must take the necessary measures regarding the material and technical support for the reserve and address other matters arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan must ensure the management of the reserve.

At the same time, it must take the necessary measures to address other matters arising from this decree. The financing of necessary expenditures required to ensure the operation of the reserve will be carried out at the expense of funds allocated to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan within the state budget of Azerbaijan.