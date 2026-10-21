Eni, Kazmunaygas Build 247 MW Hybrid Power Plant In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Italian energy company Eni, in partnership with Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, is implementing a hybrid power plant project with a total capacity of 247 MW in the Mangistau Region, the Head of the Central Asia Region at Eni, Seger Hoytink said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Seger Hoytink made the announcement at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat on Wednesday.

According to Hoytink, the project is designed to ensure a stable power supply to the region's industrial facilities through a combination of solar, wind, and gas-fired generation, and to resolve the issue of unstable power supply in the Mangistau Region. The hybrid model will combine renewable energy sources with gas-fired generation, ensuring stable power output.

The project involves the construction of a 50-MW solar power plant, a 120-MW gas-fired power plant, and a 77-MW wind power plant. The solar power plant was commissioned in September 2025, and the gas-fired plant began generating electricity for industrial use in July 2026. The wind power plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

Hoytink emphasized that when implementing projects in Central Asian countries, Eni strives to take into account the needs of local markets and offer solutions that enhance the reliability of energy infrastructure and reduce the carbon intensity of energy supply.

Another example of international cooperation he cited was the sale of a 10% stake in the Baleine oil and gas project in Côte d'Ivoire to Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company SOCAR. According to Hoytink, this deal strengthens the ties between the Caspian region and Eni's global portfolio of assets.

Speaking about Turkmenistan, the Eni representative noted the use of digital technologies to optimize production under the production-sharing agreement at the Nebitdag field.