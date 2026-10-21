Kazakhstan Opens Section Of Western Europe-Western China Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has opened a 28-kilometer section of the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn highway, from kilometer 791 to kilometer 819, according to the Kazakh government.

The road forms part of the international Western Europe-Western China transport corridor. First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev visited the Aktobe region on the Prime Minister's instructions and attended the opening ceremony.

"In August this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched three major road projects in the Aktobe, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions via video conference. These are the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn, Ulgaysyn-Sekseuil and Sekseuil-Kyzylorda routes. The Aktobe-Ulgaysyn project provides for the reconstruction of 262 kilometers of highway, upgrading it from technical category II to category I. A new road is also being built through sandy terrain between Sekseuil and Beineu. Approximately 3 trillion tenge has been allocated for the three projects. More than 1,900 kilometers of roads are planned to be built or reconstructed over the next three years. Contractors have also been tasked with making every effort to complete the projects ahead of schedule," Nalibayev said.

A special commission has been established on the Prime Minister's instructions to monitor road construction quality. It includes scientists, road industry specialists, government representatives and members of parliament.

The commission reviews the quality of construction materials, including bitumen, crushed stone and other components, as well as the regulation of heavy-vehicle weight loads on road surfaces.

Nalibayev said stricter road quality requirements were intended to improve traffic safety. Four-lane roads are expected to reduce the risk of vehicles entering the oncoming lane. Special vehicles and rescue equipment are also being acquired to assist drivers who encounter difficulties on roads during winter.

The main construction work on the newly opened 28-kilometer section has been completed. Road lighting and safety barriers are scheduled to be installed within the next two weeks.

The use of quality construction materials helps strengthen road foundations and extend the service life of highways.

According to Zhanibek Medetov, head of the laboratory at Sine Midas Stroy LLP, specialists first test soil delivered from quarries to determine its maximum density and optimum moisture content.

Crushed stone in 10-20 mm and 5-10 mm fractions is tested using special sieves. Specialists also assess the materials' density and frost resistance. Materials that do not meet the required standards are rejected and excluded from construction.

The laboratory also monitors the quality of asphalt concrete mixtures and bitumen. Asphalt mixtures delivered from the plant, along with core samples taken from the laid road surface, undergo testing using specialized presses and vacuum equipment.

Specialists assess bitumen's resistance to high and low temperatures, its ductility and density. Tests are conducted at 50°C and 0°C to determine whether the material meets established standards. The company's laboratory employs 10 people.

Construction machinery and equipment used in the road project were also demonstrated during the visit.