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Azerbaijan Approves Treaty On Allied Relations With Kyrgyzstan


Date: 2026-10-21 09:32:17

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The "Treaty on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic," signed in Cholpon-Ata city on July 31, 2026, has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant law.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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