Azerbaijan Approves Road Transport Agreement With Kyrgyzstan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on international road transport," signed in Cholpon-Ata city on July 31, 2026, has been approved.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant law.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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