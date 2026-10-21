Creatd (CRTD) Announces Nasdaq Listing Application Successfully Submitted And Listing Analyst Assigned

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced that its application for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market has been successfully submitted. Nasdaq has assigned a listing analyst to the application, giving Creatd a point of contact for follow-up dialogue and application materials as the review progresses.

"We have been working toward this step for a number of years, and submitting the Nasdaq application and receiving a listing analyst assignment are meaningful milestones in that process. We thank the shareholders who have continued to believe in us, our business partners and team who have worked tirelessly to reach this point. We will continue to keep the investor community up to date as the review progresses," said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creatd, Inc.

The application remains subject to Nasdaq's review and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The submission and assignment are process milestones, not approval of the application or a decision to list Creatd's securities. There can be no assurance that the application will be approved or that Creatd will satisfy all requirements.

Creatd has been working toward a national exchange listing through a staged process focused on reporting, governance and operating readiness. The Company will continue to provide updates as material steps in the process are completed.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on technology-enabled businesses, digital media properties, and intellectual property assets. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company develops and supports opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and emerging growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Creatd undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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